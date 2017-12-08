Wrestling: Five pins secure MAHACA win over BOLD

MAHACA gave up just two forfeits to BOLD, at 182 and 285.

MAHACA participates in the Grant County Invitational Saturday, Dec. 9 in Barrett.

MAHACA 59, BOLD 21

106: Caden Rose, M, won by forfeit

113: Justin Asmus, M, won by forfeit

120: Ethan Lebrija, M, tech fall Jesse Manderscheid 23-5

126: Matthew Dooner, B, pin Austin Berlinger 3:20

132: Ben Travis, M, won by forfeit

138: Dalton Rose, M, pin Jordan Amberg 5:23

145: Gideon Joos, M, won by forfeit

152: Colton Wohlers, M, pin Blake Flann 4:45

160: Brady Cardwell, M, pin Anthony Maher 4:36

170: Christian Dodds, M, pin Jaden Huebsch 5:22

182: Tim Peppel, B, won by forfeit

195: Hayden Tersteeg, B, dec. Bain Lane 11-4

220: Gage Wevley, M, pin Brady Ridler 1:27

285: Jack Peppel, B, won by forfeit