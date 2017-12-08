Search
    Wrestling: Five pins secure MAHACA win over BOLD

    By Brooke Kern Today at 5:53 p.m.

    The Morris/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta wrestling team registered five pins to down BOLD 59-21 on Thursday, Dec. 7 in Olivia.

    Dalton Rose at 138, Colton Wohlers at 152, Brady Cardwell at 160, Christian Dodds at 170, and Gage Wevley at 220 all pinned their respective opponents. The Tigers also took four forfeit wins. Caden Rose at 106, Justin Asmus at 113, Ben Travis at 132, and Gideon Joos at 145 all took forfeit wins.

    MAHACA gave up just two forfeits to BOLD, at 182 and 285.

    MAHACA participates in the Grant County Invitational Saturday, Dec. 9 in Barrett.

    MAHACA 59, BOLD 21

    106: Caden Rose, M, won by forfeit

    113: Justin Asmus, M, won by forfeit

    120: Ethan Lebrija, M, tech fall Jesse Manderscheid 23-5

    126: Matthew Dooner, B, pin Austin Berlinger 3:20

    132: Ben Travis, M, won by forfeit

    138: Dalton Rose, M, pin Jordan Amberg 5:23

    145: Gideon Joos, M, won by forfeit

    152: Colton Wohlers, M, pin Blake Flann 4:45

    160: Brady Cardwell, M, pin Anthony Maher 4:36

    170: Christian Dodds, M, pin Jaden Huebsch 5:22

    182: Tim Peppel, B, won by forfeit

    195: Hayden Tersteeg, B, dec. Bain Lane 11-4

    220: Gage Wevley, M, pin Brady Ridler 1:27

    285: Jack Peppel, B, won by forfeit

    Brooke Kern

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
