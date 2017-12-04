Search
    Wrestling: Lebrija crowned champ at BBE Invite

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:01 p.m.
    Eighth grader Ethan Lebrija was the lone champion for Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta wrestling team at the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Invitational Friday, Dec. 1.

    Lebrija pinned Quad County’s Luke Kluver in 1:55 to open the 113-pound tournament. In the semifinals, he defeated New London-Spicer’s Blake Vagle by 9-3 decision to advance to the championship where he defeated Redwood River Valley’s Owen Bertram 13-8 for first place.

    Dalton Rose took third at 138 pounds. Davin Rose at 106, Ben Travis at 132, and Gage Wevley at 220 all took fourth place in their respective weight classes.

    The Tigers open the duel season at BOLD Thursday, Dec. 7 then travel to the Grant County Invitational Saturday, Dec. 9 in Barrett.

    Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguar Invite

    Team scoring – (1) Willmar 276.0 (2) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 177.0 (3) Redwood-River Valley 164.0 (4) Annandale/Maple Lake 114.0 (5) MAHACA 98.5 (6) New London-Spicer 94.0 (7) Benson 84.0 (8) Ortonville 59.0 (9) Quad County 53.0 (10) Holdingford 27.0

    How MAHACA fared

    Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

    106: Davin Rose 2-2, 4th... 113: Ethan Lebrija 3-0, 1st... 120: Hunter Gibson 1-2, 5th... 126: Austin Berlinger 0-2 ... 132: Ben Travis 2-2, 4th... 138: Dalton Rose 3-1, 3rd ... 145: Gideon Joos 1-2 ... 152: Colton Wohler 1-2 ... 160: Brady Cardwell 2-2, 5th ... 170: Open ... 182: Open ... 195: Open ... 220: Gage Wevley 2-2, 4th ... 285: Open

    Brooke Kern

