Wrestling: MAHACA practice starts for the 2017-18 season

The MAHACA wrestlers look to coaches Nate Kleepsie and Kyle Rose, who show how to do one-leg take downs, on the first day of practice Monday, Nov. 20. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 1 / 5

Head coach Mick Rose walks around the packed wrestling room on the first day of practice Monday, Nov. 20. Rose said there should be around 40 wrestlers in grades 7-12 this season. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 2 / 5

Ethan Lebrija grabs the leg for a take down of Jed Feuchtenberger during wrestling practice Monday, Nov. 20. Both return to the mat with varsity experience this season. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 3 / 5

Bain Laine goes to take down Gage Wevley during a take down drill on Monday, Nov. 20. Laine and Wevley are the only two seniors for MAHACA this season. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 4 / 5