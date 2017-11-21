Search
    Wrestling: MAHACA practice starts for the 2017-18 season

    By Brooke Kern Today at 11:01 a.m.
    The MAHACA wrestlers look to coaches Nate Kleepsie and Kyle Rose, who show how to do one-leg take downs, on the first day of practice Monday, Nov. 20. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 5
    Head coach Mick Rose walks around the packed wrestling room on the first day of practice Monday, Nov. 20. Rose said there should be around 40 wrestlers in grades 7-12 this season. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 5
    Ethan Lebrija grabs the leg for a take down of Jed Feuchtenberger during wrestling practice Monday, Nov. 20. Both return to the mat with varsity experience this season. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 5
    Bain Laine goes to take down Gage Wevley during a take down drill on Monday, Nov. 20. Laine and Wevley are the only two seniors for MAHACA this season. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 5
    Kyle Rose shows young wrestlers, Davin and Dylan Rose, how to execute a take down. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times5 / 5

    The Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta wrestling team began practice Monday, Nov. 20. The Tigers, under second year head coach Mick Rose, had 36 in the wrestling gym on the first day while graduating just three from the roster last spring. Rose said he expects around 40 wrestlers in the room in grades 7-12.

    The preseason rankings announced Nov. 10 by the Guillotine has no Tiger wrestler listed in the top 10 of their weight class. MAHACA opens op the 2017-2018 season at the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Invitational on Friday, Dec. 1.

    Brooke Kern

    Please send sports story ideas, photo submissions, and comments to bkern@stevenscountytimes.com. Sports photo ordering can be found here: https://brookekernphotography.pixieset.com/

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
