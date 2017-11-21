Wrestling: MAHACA practice starts for the 2017-18 season
The Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta wrestling team began practice Monday, Nov. 20. The Tigers, under second year head coach Mick Rose, had 36 in the wrestling gym on the first day while graduating just three from the roster last spring. Rose said he expects around 40 wrestlers in the room in grades 7-12.
The preseason rankings announced Nov. 10 by the Guillotine has no Tiger wrestler listed in the top 10 of their weight class. MAHACA opens op the 2017-2018 season at the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Invitational on Friday, Dec. 1.