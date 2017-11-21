Three Tiger MVPs headline conference accolades

RELATED: Three earn All Area nod, Morris/C-A VB photo store, Tiger athletics

The three MVP honors couldn’t have been accomplished without good teammates, Fehr said.

“Without all of our teammates every year pushing us in practice we wouldn't be near the players we are today,” Fehr said. “I've been lucky enough not only to have great athletes as teammates, but they are all amazing people. Our coaches put in a lot of time working with us on physical skills, but at the end of the day, they are trying to have us walk out of the gym as better people.”

“Our program is filled with girls who love the sport and that have pushed each other to be the best we can,” Howden said. “I'm super thankful to have had former Tigers be such great role models for me.”

All three have put in numerous hours out of practice to fine tune their craft.

“The time in practice is just a small part to what you have put into the game,” Decker said. “Playing almost year round with the high school season, summer workouts and club ball help lead to success.”

“This honor represents just about 10 years of playing a sport I love,” Howden said. “Hours of repeatedly working on technique, going to camps throughout summers and getting into the weight room.”

Fehr is the daughter of head coach Kristi Fehr, who previously coached at Hancock, so Karly has been in the gym doing drills with the Owls for as long as she can remember, she said.

“Once I was old enough I was able to do drills with the Hancock girls, just being around the game constantly has helped me so much during my career,” said Fehr, who committed to Northwestern-St. Paul for volleyball next fall. “It's rewarding to see hard work pay off.”

Though individual awards are great, Fehr credits everyone that helped her reach her goals.

“I don't look as these awards as my awards. I try to remember all of the people that helped me achieve that award and think of it as something that we, as a team, received,” Fehr said. “Even though awards are awesome, the biggest takeaways are all the memories you make with your teammates and coaches.”

The Tigers finished first place in the conference with a 13-1 conference record. It marks the first time Morris/C-A earned the conference title outright. The Tigers did win a share of the conference title in 2016 and Morris won the WCC-South back in 2000 when the conference was divided into two divisions.

The Tigers, who also finished runner-up in Section 3AA, graduate four seniors: Fehr, Howden, Larsen, and Islande Sperr.