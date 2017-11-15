This is the first all-american honor for Reitsma while it is a repeat accolade for Ekness.

This puts a cap on honors for the impressive careers for Reitsma and Ekness. This season, Reitsma earned her second straight Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Defensive Player of th Year award and she made her third appearance on the All-UMAC First Team squad. Ekness also became a three-time All-UMAC First Team member this season. Both became all-time program leaders in their respective categories this season with Reitsma becoming the career digs leader (2,024) and Ekness the career kills leader (1,717).

The Cougars had one of the best seasons in program history in 2017. Their 26 wins is second most in program history and their .765 winning percentage (26-8) is best in the 48 years of the program.