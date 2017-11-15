Volleyball: Three Tigers earn All Area First Team nods

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Senior, Setter

In an area with an overwhelming talent at the setter position Fehr makes her presence felt every night with a control of a strong attacking team. Her Tigers missed out on making their third-straight trip to the state tournament but she was a catalyst in guiding the team to it’s third consecutive Section 3AA final and a 21-6 record, and earned her second-straight All-State honor. Morris/CA lost a lot of its firepower from last year’s team but Fehr’s passing ability allowed newer players to make an impact. The Northwestern-St. Paul commit etched her name in Morris/CA’s record books a number of times, including career set assists (3,346) and career ace serves (115). Her 936 dig total is also third best in school history. Most of all, though, Fehr is a big-game player, a fact she proved in a 3-2 victory over Sauk Centre Oct. 12 when she set the school record with 62 set assists. That total surpassed the previous area record by Brooke Beuning in 2016 and marked her place as fourth-most in Minnesota State High School League history. In 2017 alone, Fehr tallied 815 set assists, 94 kills, 251 digs and 34 ace serves on 98 percent service accuracy.

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Senior, Outside Hitter

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta needed a hitter to step up after the graduation of former Tribune All-Area first teamer Brooke Gillespie and Howden filled the void to near-perfection. The senior outside hitter logged the highest kill total of any area athlete in 2017 by more than 100 with 407 kills, including 30 in the 3-2 victory over Sauk Centre on Oct. 12 which set the school’s single match record. “We have looked to her this year to be an all-around player and our go-to hitter,” Morris/CA head coach Kristi Fehr said. “She is a very explosive hitter and can pound the ball down. She has worked hard this year on changing up her hitting and is a great role model.”

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Junior, Libero

Like a goaltender in hockey, an elite libero often has the ability to make attackers raise their eyes to the sky wondering how their team didn’t just score. Riley Decker has frustrated opponents in the West Central Conference for the last three years and she’s finally recognized for her ability as one of two juniors on the Tribune’s All-Area first team. The three-time All-Conference honoree already holds the school record for career digs and finished 2017 with the second-most digs in a single season in the school’s history. Though many of the players in front of her tend to get a bit more recognition, Decker is a consistent and passionate presence from the back row. “Riley plays with a lot of passion and has good instinct in reading the defense,” Fehr said. “We look to her to spark our defense and lead in the back row.”

Bailey Marty, 5-5, Junior, Outside Hitter for Morris/C-A

Tough two-way player that finished 2017 with 136 kills and 329 digs. Ended the year with 22 ace serves and 94 percent service accuracy.

Ashlyn Mattson, 5-9, Senior, Setter for Hancock

70 set assists, 129 digs, 21 kills and 19 solo blocks in 2017.

Emma Nelson, 5-6, Senior, Outside Hitter for Hancock

38 kills, 267 digs in 2017. Ended her career with 1,002 digs and 23 ace serves. All-Conference and Owls MVP.

Tess Steiner, 5-7, Senior, Middle Hitter for Hancock

57 kills, 224 digs and 17 solo blocks in 2017.