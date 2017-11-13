Volleyball: Fehr MVP, five Tigers earn all-conference

Fehr was named Most Valuable Player by the WCC, Howden was named Most Valuable Hitter, and Decker was named Most Valuable Defender. Fehr also earned Class AA All-State for the second year in a row.

The Tigers finished first place in the conference with a 13-1 conference record. It marks the first time Morris/C-A earned the conference title outright. The Tigers did win a share of the conference title in 2016 and Morris won the WCC-South back in 2000 when the conference was divided into two divisions.

The Tigers graduate four seniors: Fehr, Howden, Larsen, and Islande Sperr.

Most Valuable Player: Karly Fehr, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Most Valuable Setter: Mikayla Snow, BOLD

Most Valuable Hitter: Jenna Howden, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Most Valuable Defender: Riley Decker, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

All-Conference

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta: Fehr, Howden, Decker, Marty

Melrose: Mia Meyer, Mashaye Tschida, Makiya Luetner, Kelsey Fleischhacker

Sauk Centre: Kenzie Schmiesing, Reece Ritter

Montevideo: Jessica Tastad, Molly Reeves

BOLD: Taylor Sagedahl, Mikaya Snow

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City: Riley Wilner, Alex Hovey

Benson: Liz Staten, Courtney McNeil

Minnewaska: Ellie Danielson

Honorable Mention

Morris/C-A: Jenna Larsen

Melrose: Courtney Gerads

Sauk Centre: Nicole Kortan

Montevideo: Sydney Bedner

BOLD: Brenna Weis

A-C-GC: Madison Denton

Benson: Leah Molden

Minnewaska: Emma Thorfinnson