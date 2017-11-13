Volleyball: Fehr MVP, five Tigers earn all-conference
Five Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta volleyball players earned recognition by the West Central Conference announced Saturday, Nov. 11. Karly Fehr, Jenna Howden, Riley Decker, and Bailey Marty earned all-conference recognition while Jenna Larsen was named honorable mention.
Fehr was named Most Valuable Player by the WCC, Howden was named Most Valuable Hitter, and Decker was named Most Valuable Defender. Fehr also earned Class AA All-State for the second year in a row.
The Tigers finished first place in the conference with a 13-1 conference record. It marks the first time Morris/C-A earned the conference title outright. The Tigers did win a share of the conference title in 2016 and Morris won the WCC-South back in 2000 when the conference was divided into two divisions.
The Tigers graduate four seniors: Fehr, Howden, Larsen, and Islande Sperr.
Most Valuable Player: Karly Fehr, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta
Most Valuable Setter: Mikayla Snow, BOLD
Most Valuable Hitter: Jenna Howden, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta
Most Valuable Defender: Riley Decker, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta
All-Conference
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta: Fehr, Howden, Decker, Marty
Melrose: Mia Meyer, Mashaye Tschida, Makiya Luetner, Kelsey Fleischhacker
Sauk Centre: Kenzie Schmiesing, Reece Ritter
Montevideo: Jessica Tastad, Molly Reeves
BOLD: Taylor Sagedahl, Mikaya Snow
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City: Riley Wilner, Alex Hovey
Benson: Liz Staten, Courtney McNeil
Minnewaska: Ellie Danielson
Honorable Mention
Morris/C-A: Jenna Larsen
Melrose: Courtney Gerads
Sauk Centre: Nicole Kortan
Montevideo: Sydney Bedner
BOLD: Brenna Weis
A-C-GC: Madison Denton
Benson: Leah Molden
Minnewaska: Emma Thorfinnson