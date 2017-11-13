Search
    Volleyball: Fehr MVP, five Tigers earn all-conference

    By Brooke Kern Today at 1:01 p.m.

    Five Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta volleyball players earned recognition by the West Central Conference announced Saturday, Nov. 11. Karly Fehr, Jenna Howden, Riley Decker, and Bailey Marty earned all-conference recognition while Jenna Larsen was named honorable mention.

    Fehr was named Most Valuable Player by the WCC, Howden was named Most Valuable Hitter, and Decker was named Most Valuable Defender. Fehr also earned Class AA All-State for the second year in a row.

    The Tigers finished first place in the conference with a 13-1 conference record. It marks the first time Morris/C-A earned the conference title outright. The Tigers did win a share of the conference title in 2016 and Morris won the WCC-South back in 2000 when the conference was divided into two divisions.

    The Tigers graduate four seniors: Fehr, Howden, Larsen, and Islande Sperr.

    Final West Central Conference Standings

    Most Valuable Player: Karly Fehr, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

    Most Valuable Setter: Mikayla Snow, BOLD

    Most Valuable Hitter: Jenna Howden, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

    Most Valuable Defender: Riley Decker, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

    All-Conference

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta: Fehr, Howden, Decker, Marty

    Melrose: Mia Meyer, Mashaye Tschida, Makiya Luetner, Kelsey Fleischhacker

    Sauk Centre: Kenzie Schmiesing, Reece Ritter

    Montevideo: Jessica Tastad, Molly Reeves

    BOLD: Taylor Sagedahl, Mikaya Snow

    Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City: Riley Wilner, Alex Hovey

    Benson: Liz Staten, Courtney McNeil

    Minnewaska: Ellie Danielson

    Honorable Mention

    Morris/C-A: Jenna Larsen

    Melrose: Courtney Gerads

    Sauk Centre: Nicole Kortan

    Montevideo: Sydney Bedner

    BOLD: Brenna Weis

    A-C-GC: Madison Denton

    Benson: Leah Molden

    Minnewaska: Emma Thorfinnson

