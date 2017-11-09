Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: Ekness, Reitsma earn AVCA All-Region honor

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:41 p.m.
    Minnesota Morris senior volleyball players Marissa Ekness (5) and Katie Reitsma (15) were named to the 2017 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division III All-Region First Team announced Thursday, Nov. 9. Both hold records within the Cougar program. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

    Two program record holders have received regional honors. Minnesota Morris senior volleyball players Marissa Ekness and Katie Reitsma were named to the 2017 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division III All-Region First Team announced Thursday, Nov. 9.

    AVCA Release

    For Ekness, it is a repeat honor as she was selected to the all-region team a season ago. Ekness became the program's all-time kills leader this season setting a new standard of 1,717. She was second in the conference with 486 kills in 2017 and had a season-high 30-kill effort in a Cougar victory at Augsburg.

    This is the first time receiving an AVCA accolade for Reitsma. She also became a new program record holder this season as she is the first player to surpass 2,000 career digs in a Cougar uniform (2,024). She led the conference in digs this season with 694 and had a season-high 49-dig effort in a match at UW-Stout.

    Explore related topics:sportsvolleyballCollegeCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALLcougarsUMM CougarsUMM Cougar volleyballMarissa EknessKatie ReitsmaAmerican Volleyball Coaches AssociationAVCAAVCA All-RegionAll-RegionUM-Morris
    Brooke Kern

    Please send sports story ideas, photo submissions, and comments to bkern@stevenscountytimes.com. Sports photo ordering can be found here: https://brookekernphotography.pixieset.com/

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Facebook: Stevens County Times | Twitter: @SCTimesSports | Instagram: @SCTimesSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement