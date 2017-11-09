Volleyball: Ekness, Reitsma earn AVCA All-Region honor
Two program record holders have received regional honors. Minnesota Morris senior volleyball players Marissa Ekness and Katie Reitsma were named to the 2017 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division III All-Region First Team announced Thursday, Nov. 9.
AVCA Release
For Ekness, it is a repeat honor as she was selected to the all-region team a season ago. Ekness became the program's all-time kills leader this season setting a new standard of 1,717. She was second in the conference with 486 kills in 2017 and had a season-high 30-kill effort in a Cougar victory at Augsburg.
This is the first time receiving an AVCA accolade for Reitsma. She also became a new program record holder this season as she is the first player to surpass 2,000 career digs in a Cougar uniform (2,024). She led the conference in digs this season with 694 and had a season-high 49-dig effort in a match at UW-Stout.