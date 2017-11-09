Volleyball: Ekness, Reitsma earn AVCA All-Region honor

AVCA Release

For Ekness, it is a repeat honor as she was selected to the all-region team a season ago. Ekness became the program's all-time kills leader this season setting a new standard of 1,717. She was second in the conference with 486 kills in 2017 and had a season-high 30-kill effort in a Cougar victory at Augsburg.

This is the first time receiving an AVCA accolade for Reitsma. She also became a new program record holder this season as she is the first player to surpass 2,000 career digs in a Cougar uniform (2,024). She led the conference in digs this season with 694 and had a season-high 49-dig effort in a match at UW-Stout.