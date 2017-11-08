Volleyball: Dierks earns MCAC First Team nod

Dierks was fourth in the conference in digs this season, tallying 238 in conference games and 419 total in 2017. She earned all-around conference player of the week twice this season.

Dierks was joined this year by former Hancock standouts Ana Chavira and Kassandra Algarate. Chavira, freshman middle hitter, played in six matches this year and finished the season with 15 kills and seven blocks.

Algarate, freshman outside hitter, played in all 28 matches this season, tallying 224 kills and 25 total blocks. She earned all-around conference player of the week twice this year.

MCAC Release

St. Cloud Technical & Community College outlasted a highly competitive Southern Division field over the course of a roller-coaster 2017 season and their success has earned a trip to the NJCAA Division III National Championships. Upon conclusion of the 2017 MCAC Volleyball regular season and NJCAA Region XIIIA tournament play, the All-Southern Division teams, Coach-of-the-Year and Sportsmanship Team have been named in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

Kalli Mathiasen the top vote-getter in the Southern Division, and her SCTCC teammates had a memorable year in 2017. The Cyclones had to navigate a tough Southern Division schedule full of quality teams to earn their championship; so tough, in fact, that Minnesota West and M State Fergus Falls had to engage in a play-in contest to complete the Region bracket after finishing the season tied on record and having each defeated the other 3-2 over the course of the season. Co-Coach of the Year, Marie Johnson, and her Lady Jay squad fell 3-0 in the play-in contest and fellow Co-Coach of the Year Heidi Smith's team beat M State Fergus Falls and Ridgewater to claim the Region XIIIA crown.

On Tuesday, NJCAA National Tournament information including participating teams and ticket information, as well as the MCAC All-State Team, will be available at www.mcacsports.org. The Cyclones will enjoy the shortest commute of any of the participating eight teams at the National Championships, as the event is held in Rochester, Minnesota on November 10-12, hosted by RCTC and the Rochester Amateur Sports Commission. The MCAC All-State team will reflect the combined top vote-getters in both the Northern & Southern Division of Minnesota College Athletic Conference volleyball ranks.

MCAC All-Southern Division First Team

Kalli Mathiasen, St. Cloud Technical & Community College

Kalie Jergens, St. Cloud Technical & Community College

Cami Sletta, Ridgewater College

Jamie Goblirsch, Ridgewater College

Tara Rogers, Rochester Technical & Community College

Brooke Wendland, Rochester Technical & Community College

Lindsey Dierks, M State Fergus Falls

Andrea Hinkeldey, Minnesota West Community & Technical College

Chelsea Schroeder, St. Cloud Technical & Community College

MCAC All-Southern Division Second Team

Kiana Johnson, Ridgewater College

Elly Buck, Riverland Community College

Sam Siskow, Riverland Community College

Kazlin Thompson, Rochester Community & Technical College

Claire Mathiesen, M State Fergus Falls

Anastasia Larson, St. Cloud Technical & Community College

Jessica Lemke, Ridgewater College

Maddeson Hintz, Rochester Community & Technical College

Mackenzie Swanson, M State Fergus Falls