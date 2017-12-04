Track: Cougars open indoor season at SDSU Open
The Minnesota Morris men's and women's track and field teams started the 2017-18 indoor season Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2 at the South Dakota State University Open and Multi against NCAA Division I, II, and NAIA competition.
The top Cougar performers in events included:
MEN
Weight Throw - Trent Merkins - 37-feet, 3.25-inches
Shot Put - Merkins - 38-feet, 11.5-inches
60-meter Hurdles - Cole Kvistero - 9.36
60-meter Dash - Justin Pearson - 7.32
200-meter Dash - Justin Pearson - 23.22
WOMEN
Shot Put - Jessica Bliese - 36-feet, 11-inches
Long Jump - Molly McGrath - 15-feet, 9.75-inches
Weight Throw - Sierra Paske - 41-feet, 1.75-inches
60-meter Hurdles - Brooke Hogan - 10.17
60-meter Dash - Jasmine Pryor - 8.36
400-meter Dash - Emily Ciesynski - 1:01.70
200-meter Dash - Ciesynski - 27.59
The Cougars next return to the track in the new year, Jan. 20, at the Cobber Duals in Moorhead.