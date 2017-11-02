Volleyball: Tigers reach 3AA title game for third-straight year
The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger volleyball team punched its ticket to the Section 3AA championship game for the third-straight year after a 3-1 win over No. 2 Paynesville in the Section 3AA-North championship Thursday, Nov. 2 at Minnewaska Area in Glenwood. The Tigers previously won Section 3AA and went to the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament in 2016 and 2015.
The Tigers will face No. 1 from the south subsection in the Marshall Tigers, who beat No. 2-seeded Luverne Thursday night 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-19). Full bracket here. The Tigers and Tigers will play at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall.