The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger volleyball team punched its ticket to the Section 3AA championship game for the third-straight year after a 3-1 win over No. 2 Paynesville in the Section 3AA-North championship Thursday, Nov. 2 at Minnewaska Area in Glenwood. The Tigers previously won Section 3AA and went to the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament in 2016 and 2015.