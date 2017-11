Meredith Carrington (middle) surrounded by Mrs. Carrington's third grade class, who made signs for the eighth grader. Tate Nelson was ill for the send-off. Submitted photo

Meredith Carrington and Tate Nelson were sent off to the Class A State Cross Country Meet Thursday, Nov. 2 with a Morris Area Elementary and High School pepfest. Nelson, a senior, missed the send-off as he was ill this morning, Athletic Director Mark Ekren said.