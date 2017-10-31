Volleyball: Tigers top Dragons on Halloween, advance in 3AA

After a dominating first set, the Tigers and Dragons played evenly through the second set until a crucial timeout by head coach Kristi Fehr when Morris/C-A was trailing 13-12. Out of the timeout, the Tigers scored five straight to take the lead at 17-13, forcing a timeout by Litchfield. Litchfield tried to climb back into the set and got within two at 18-16 before the Tigers rallied and went on a 7-1 run to win the second set.

The Tigers had a 22-14 lead in the third set with a potential sweep within their grasp, but Litchfield was able to pull off a comeback to win 26-24.

Morris/C-A raced out to another 22-16 lead in the fourth set, and didn't falter this time, claiming the 3-1 win with a 25-16 fourth set victory.

The Tigers will play No. 2 Paynesville on Thursday, Nov. 2 at a yet to be determined location. Paynesville defeated No. 6 New London-Spicer 3-2 Tuesday night. Full bracket here.