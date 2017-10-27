Cross Country: Carrington, Nelson advance to state

"The weather wasn't nice, but everyone had to run in the same stuff," Henrich said. "I checked and it was 36 degrees at the finish line of the guys race."

Meredith Carrington and Tate Nelson are the two Tigers that will represent Morris/C-A at the Class A State cross country meet next Saturday, Nov. 4 at St. Olaf College. It is the second straight appearance for Carrington, an eighth grader, who first qualified with older sister Maddie Carrington in 2016. It is a first for Nelson, a senior, who was a part of the statebound 4 x 800-meter relay team last spring in track and field.

Meredith Carrington finished fourth overall in the girls race of 142 runners with a season best 20:30. Maddie Carrington and Caryn Marty also posted season bests with times of 21:04 and 22:20, respectively. Maddie Carrington finished 16th overall, Marty finished 37th. Rounding out the scoring for Morris/C-A, which placed seventh as a team, were Malory Anderson (57th, 23:05) and Kaylie Raths (66th, 23:22).

Nelson had a season best 17:46, which placed him 12th overall in the boys race of 154 runners. Rounding out the scoring for Morris/C-A, which placed fifth as a team, were Noah Stewart (18th, 17:57), Ben Hernandez (31, 18:23), Solomon Johnson (33, 18:26), and Thomas Tiernan (65, 19:21).

Section 6A

Boys

Team scoring – (1) Staples-Motley 102 (2) West Central Area 106 (3) Breckenridge-Wahpeton 137 (4) Ottertail Central 155 (5) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 158 (7) New London-Spicer 186 (10) Benson/KMS 238 (11) Litchfield 288 (12) Paynesville 331

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Emmet Anderson, S-M, 16:38 (2) Jake Bright, WCA, 16:51 (3) Hunter Gowin, B-W, 17:08 (4) Jake Andres 17:17 (5) Jonathan Tostenson, Benson/KMS, 17:19

MORRIS/C-A — (12) Tate Nelson 17:46 (18) Noah Stewart 17:57 (31) Ben Hernandez 18:23 (33) Solomon Johnson 18:26 (65) Thomas Tiernan 19:21 (89) Tyler Reimers 20:00 (93) Bradley Rohloff 20:04

Girls

Team scoring – (1) Eden Valley-Watkins 74 (2) West Central Area 78 (3) Albany 85 (4) Sauk Centre 145 (5) Staples-Motley 145 (7) Morris/C-A 180 (9) New London-Spicer 275 (12) Paynesville 307 (19) Litchfield 512 (21) Benson/KMS 523

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Kira Sweeney, S-M, 19:46 (2) Lexi Bright, WCA, 20:16 (3) Kristine Kalthoff, Albany, 20:28 (4) Meredith Carrington, Morris/C-A, 20:30 (5) Katie O'Brien, Sauk Centre, 20:32

MORRIS/C-A — Meredith Carrington (16) Maddie Carrington 21:04 (37) Caryn Marty 22:20 (57) Malory Anderson 23:05 (66) Kaylie Raths 23:22 (72) Isabel Fynboh 23:36 (74) Madelyn Siegel 23:44.