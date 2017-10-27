Football: Tigers hope to have answer for Pillager backfield

Pillager is No. 1-seed in Section 6AA and Loftis, a junior running back, is coming off a game where he rushed just 11 times but racked up 184 yards and five touchdowns.

If the Tigers play like they did Tuesday, they can hang with any team, head coach Kevin Pope said.

“Pillager is a very good team. They have a really good running back and solid offensive line,” Pope said. “If we play with the attitude and intensity defensively like we did Tuesday, that will help us out a great deal.”

The Tigers protected the ball Tuesday, only giving up a turnover on an onside kick. Morris/C-A did leave some points out there though, Pope said, and the Tigers will look to take another step up the ladder in that regard Saturday.

“That’s going to be a key moving forward into Pillager to make sure we take advantage of all the opportunities that we get,” Pope said. “Offensively, we need to be able to execute consistently and not give them extra chances by turning over the ball. It’s not going to be easy on Saturday, they are a good team, and I really think we are a good team as well, especially when we play the way we know we can. We turned a big corner on Tuesday night in that regard, playing with attitude, focus, and intensity on defense, and playing a clean game on offense.”

Pillager comes into the game 7-2 overall with its one of its losses coming against a team QRF-ranked No. 2 in Class A in Otter Tail Central. The second loss was to Staples-Motley in the regular season finale. Staples-Motley finished the 2017 season 3-6 overall after being upset by No. 6 Wadena Deer Creek Tuesday in Section 6AA playoff action.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the Section 6AA championship at 5:30 p.m. next Friday, Nov. 3 against the winner of No. 2 West Central Area/Ashby and No. 6 Wadena Deer Creek. Check out the sports page to stay updated on all the postseason action.