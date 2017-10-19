Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Football: BOLD proves why its No. 1 in Class against Tigers

    By Brooke Kern Today at 3:56 p.m.
    Parker Dierks and Matt McNeill combine to tackle BOLD's Gavin Vosika in the third quarter of action Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 4
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 4
    3 / 4
    Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 4

    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta football team wrapped up the regular season with a 56-16 loss to BOLD on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Morris. The Warriors, ranked No. 1 in Class A, scored early and often, taking a 28-0 halftime lead before giving up a score in the third quarter.

    Morris/C-A stopped BOLD at its own 10-yard line. BOLD punted to the 50-yard line and Camden Arndt returned it 29 yards to set the Tigers up at the BOLD 21. A Parker Dierks pass to Jaret Johnson for 20 yards lined Morris/C-A up at the one, and Nathan Beyer punched up the gut for the score. Connor Koebernick found the end zone for the two-point conversion.

    The Tigers scored again early in the fourth quarter. First play from scrimmage after a kickoff by BOLD, Arndt ran 74-yards for the touchdown. Beyer added a two-point conversion for Morris/C-A's 16 points.

    The Tigers finished the regular season 3-5 overall and were seeded No. 4 in Section 6AA. The Tigers play host to No. 5 Breckenridge, also 3-5 on the year, at 6 p.m. next Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Big Cat Stadium in Morris. Full brackets here.

    BOLD 56, Morris/C-A 16

    BOLD..............16 12 14 14 – 56

    Morris/C-A......0 0 8 8 – 16

    B – Austin Einerson 10 run (Einerson run)

    B – Blake Plass 10 pass from Jordan Sagedahl (Lucas Ryan from Sagedahl)

    B – Einerson 26 run (Jaden Huebsch kick)

    B – Gavin Vosika 9 run (conversion failed)

    B – Vosika 28 run (Ryan kick)

    M – Nathan Beyer 1 run (Connor Koebernick run)

    B – Vosika 10 run (Ryan kick)

    B – Sagedahl 4 run (Ryan kick blocked)

    M – Camden Arndt 74 run (Beyer run)

    B – Blake Plass 54 run (Plass run)

    BOLD

    First downs: 31; Rushing: 45-454; Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 8-11-111-2; Turnovers: 4; Penalties: 1-10

    Rushing: Austin Einerson 16-208, Gavin Vosika 11-88, Blake Plass 5-89, Sam Marks 6-37, #48 1-12, Hayden Tersteeg 2-11, John Burman 2-11, Jordan Sagedahl 2-(-2); Passing (com-att-yds-td): Jordan Sagedahl 8-11-111-1; Receiving: Vosika 4-75, Plass 3-30, Einerson 1-6; Interceptions: Sagedahl 1; Fumble recoveries: NA; Tackles (solo-assist): NA; QB sacks: NA

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

    First downs: 8; Rushing: 37-142; Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 3-7-23-1; Turnovers: 4; Penalties: 1-5

    Rushing: Camden Arndt 22-140, Nathan Beyer 5-17, Jack Riley 1-3, Joel Ruiz 1-(-4), Connor Koebernick 8-(-14); Passing (com-att-yds-td): Koebernick 2-5-3-0, Parker Dierks 1-1-20-0, Cade Fehr 0-1-0-0; Receiving: Jaret Johnson 1-20, Arndt 2-3; Interceptions: Dierks 1, Koebernick 1; Fumble recoveries: NA; Tackles (solo-assist): NA; QB sacks: NA

    Explore related topics:sportsTigersprepPrep footballMorris/C-A TigersMorris/C-A Tiger football
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement