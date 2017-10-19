Football: BOLD proves why its No. 1 in Class against Tigers

Morris/C-A stopped BOLD at its own 10-yard line. BOLD punted to the 50-yard line and Camden Arndt returned it 29 yards to set the Tigers up at the BOLD 21. A Parker Dierks pass to Jaret Johnson for 20 yards lined Morris/C-A up at the one, and Nathan Beyer punched up the gut for the score. Connor Koebernick found the end zone for the two-point conversion.

The Tigers scored again early in the fourth quarter. First play from scrimmage after a kickoff by BOLD, Arndt ran 74-yards for the touchdown. Beyer added a two-point conversion for Morris/C-A's 16 points.

The Tigers finished the regular season 3-5 overall and were seeded No. 4 in Section 6AA. The Tigers play host to No. 5 Breckenridge, also 3-5 on the year, at 6 p.m. next Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Big Cat Stadium in Morris. Full brackets here.

BOLD 56, Morris/C-A 16

BOLD..............16 12 14 14 – 56

Morris/C-A......0 0 8 8 – 16

B – Austin Einerson 10 run (Einerson run)

B – Blake Plass 10 pass from Jordan Sagedahl (Lucas Ryan from Sagedahl)

B – Einerson 26 run (Jaden Huebsch kick)

B – Gavin Vosika 9 run (conversion failed)

B – Vosika 28 run (Ryan kick)

M – Nathan Beyer 1 run (Connor Koebernick run)

B – Vosika 10 run (Ryan kick)

B – Sagedahl 4 run (Ryan kick blocked)

M – Camden Arndt 74 run (Beyer run)

B – Blake Plass 54 run (Plass run)

BOLD

First downs: 31; Rushing: 45-454; Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 8-11-111-2; Turnovers: 4; Penalties: 1-10

Rushing: Austin Einerson 16-208, Gavin Vosika 11-88, Blake Plass 5-89, Sam Marks 6-37, #48 1-12, Hayden Tersteeg 2-11, John Burman 2-11, Jordan Sagedahl 2-(-2); Passing (com-att-yds-td): Jordan Sagedahl 8-11-111-1; Receiving: Vosika 4-75, Plass 3-30, Einerson 1-6; Interceptions: Sagedahl 1; Fumble recoveries: NA; Tackles (solo-assist): NA; QB sacks: NA

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

First downs: 8; Rushing: 37-142; Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 3-7-23-1; Turnovers: 4; Penalties: 1-5

Rushing: Camden Arndt 22-140, Nathan Beyer 5-17, Jack Riley 1-3, Joel Ruiz 1-(-4), Connor Koebernick 8-(-14); Passing (com-att-yds-td): Koebernick 2-5-3-0, Parker Dierks 1-1-20-0, Cade Fehr 0-1-0-0; Receiving: Jaret Johnson 1-20, Arndt 2-3; Interceptions: Dierks 1, Koebernick 1; Fumble recoveries: NA; Tackles (solo-assist): NA; QB sacks: NA