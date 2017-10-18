Cross Country: Tigers sweep conference titles

The Morris/C-A girls team also claimed the championship 44-47 over Sauk Centre thanks in part to Meredith Carrington's and Maddie Carrington's 1-2 finish and the Tigers placing its five scorers in the top 15.

In the boys race, Benson/KMS' Jonathan Tostenson placed first in 17:16.37. Morris/C-A's Tate Nelson was third and teammate Noah Stewart placed fifth.

Montevideo's Josh Tastad placed fourth and BOLD/BLHS runners Nathan Frank and Byron Frank placed sixth and eighth, and BKMS' JayEven McGee placed ninth.

Morris/C-A's Solomon Johnson placed 10th and fellow Tiger Ben Hernandez placed 11th.

In the girls race, Meredith Carrington won in 21:09.20 and Maddie Carrington followed in 21:43.60.

Montevideo's Addie Opdahl placed seventh and Benson/KMS' Allie Mitteness was ninth.

The Section 6A meet will be held at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Thursday, Oct. 26.

West Central Conference Championships

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 51 (2) Benson/KMS 58 (3) Melrose 77 (4) Montevideo 81 (5) BOLD/BLHS 120 (6) Sauk Centre 145

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jonathan Tostenson, BKMS, 17:16.37 (2) Preston Poepping, Mel, 17:40.90 (3) Tate Nelson, MCA, 17:57.90 (4) Josh Tastad, Mont, 18:05.21 (5) Noah Stewart, MCA, 18:10.40

Morris/CA — (3) Nelson (5) Stewart (10) Solomon Johnson 18:20.71 (11) Ben Hernandez 18:26.78 (22) Thomas Tiernan 19:14.27 (27) Tyler Reimers 19:36.21 (31) Bradley Rohloff 19:57.55

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Morris/CA 44 (2) Sauk Centre 47 (3) Melrose 57 (4) Montevideo 83 (5) BOLD/BLHS 132 (6) Benson/KMS 152

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Meredith Carrington, MCA, 21:09.20 (2) Maddie Carrington, MCA, 21:43.60 (3) Laura Funk, Mel, 21:54.10 (4) Kayla Meyer, Mel, 22:00.70 (5) Alexandra Christen, SC, 22:04.60

Morris/CA — (1) Meredith Carrington (2) Maddie Carrington (12) Malory Anderson 22:00.80 (14) Kaylie Raths 23:16.90 (15) Madelyn Siegel 23:18.10 (20) Caryn Marty 23:54.40 (27) Isabel Fynboh 24:58.90