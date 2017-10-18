Volleyball: Tigers capture West Central Conference title

The Tigers finished with a 19-5 record thanks to a strong team performance Tuesday. Jenna Howden slammed home 15 kills behind Karly Fehr's 31 set assists.

"Last year we ended up sharing with Sauk Centre which was nice to be able to claim half the title," Morris/C-A head coach Kristi Fehr said. "This year, especially after last week (wins against Melrose and Sauk Centre), we knew it was in our hands. We just had to win tonight. Nice way to cap the regular season."

Morris/C-A now readies for the playoffs where they will received a first round bye in the Section 3AA tournament. The Tigers open up Section 3AA play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 in Morris against the winner of No. 5 Eden Valley-Watkins and No. 4 Litchfield.

"We have a clean slate starting in the playoffs," Fehr said. "Anything can happen. We definitely need to play our style of game and be mentally tough."

The Tigers won the West Central Conference-South championship in 2000.

Morris/C-A 3, Minnewaska 0

Minnewaska (4-19)............18 23 20

Morris/C-A (19-5).............25 25 25

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Kelsey Johnson 1, Emma Thorfinnson 1, Jenna LaFave 1, Bailey Stewart 2 ... Set assists: Johnson 10, Sara Geiser 11 ... Hitting (kills): Sierra Lindemann 1, Ellie Danielson 14, Thorfinnson 5, Madisen Hall 3, Geiser 2, Alexis Piekarski 3 ... Blocking (aces): Danielson 2, Thorfinnson 1, Hall 1, Geiser 1, Piekarski 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Lindemann 6, Danielson 9, Jessica Lanoue 10, Thorfinnson 9, Geiser 10, Stewart 10

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Bailey Marty 1, Karly Fehr 1, Jenna Howden 3, Jenna Larsen 1, Riley Decker 1 ... Set assists: Fehr 31 ... Hitting (kills): Marty 7, Kenzie Hockel 4, Fehr 5, Howden 15, Lexi Pew 4, Larsen 4 ... Blocking (aces): Hockel 2, Fehr 3, Howden 3, Pew 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Marty 10, Fehr 12, Larsen 10, Decker 15