Football: Streeters use ground-game to beat Morris/C-A

The Mainstreeters put up 37 points and held the Tigers to just one score, which came on a two-yard run from Camden Arndt. Arndt ran for 101 yards on 23 carries.

The Tigers play No. 1 in Class A BOLD in their regular season finale at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Big Cat Stadium in Morris.

Sauk Centre 39, Morris/C-A 8

Morris/C-A (3-4).............0 8 0 0 — 8

Sauk Centre (5-2)..........8 16 8 7 — 37

S — Hunter Fletcher 58 run (Dylan Haskamp run)

S — Casey Schirmers 1 run (Haskamp run)

M — Camden Arndt 2 run (Connor Koebernick run)

S — Royal Weber 54 pass from Casey Schirmers (Weber pass from Schirmers)

S — Fletchers 16 run (Haskamp run)

S — Haskamp 1 run (Fletcher kick)

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

First downs: 11 ... Penalties: 4-45 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Camden Arndt 23-101, Connor Koebernick 13-44, Nathan Beyer 8-24, Joel Ruiz 3-18, Parker Dierks 1-2, Austin Berlinger 2-0; 50-189 ... Passing (Individual and team): Koebernick 1-2-2-1, Arndt 0-1-0-1; 1-3-2-2 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Dierks 1-2; 1-2 ... Interceptions: Dierks 1 ... Fumble recoveries: none ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: NA

Sauk Centre

First downs: 18 ... Penalties: 1-15 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Hunter Fletcher 15-136, Dylan Haskamp 22-124, Casey Schirmers 6-34, Andrew Bick 4-8, Brady Carlson 1-1, Isaiah Hornick 1-0, Zachary Schmidtke 1(-1), Gabe Polipnick 1-(-2). 51-300 ... Passing (Individual and team): Schirmers 2-5-61-1. 2-5-61-1 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Royal Weber 1-54, Cade Neubert 1-7. 2-61 ... Interceptions: Schirmers 1, Weber 1 ... Fumble recoveries: none ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: NA