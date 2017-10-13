Search
    Volleyball: Records fall in win over Mainstreeters

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:47 p.m.
    Karly Fehr tallied 62 set assists in the five-set win over Sauk Centre, fourth-most in state history. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 9
    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger volleyball team wore black tee shirts with "all fight" in pink for Dig Pink and breast cancer awareness night Thursday against Sauk Centre. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 9
    The Tigers were honoring Deb Larsen, pictured, mother of senior volleyball player Jenna Larsen (#9), for Dig Pink cancer awareness night. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 9
    Jenna Howden crushed a career-high, and school record, 30 kills in the five-set win over the Mainstreeters Thursday, Oct. 12 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 9
    Bailey Marty had a standout performance against Sauk Centre. She finished with 14 kills and 27 digs. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times5 / 9
    Alexis Pew celebrates after a point during the win over Sauk Centre. She finished with nine kills in the game. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times6 / 9
    Riley Decker eyes up the ball for a pass in front of the pink student section at the conference game against Sauk Centre Thursday night. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times7 / 9
    Jenna Howden gets her finger tips on the ball for a block. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times8 / 9
    Jenna Larsen goes up for a kill early in the match against the Mainstreeters Thursday, Oct. 12 in Morris. She had 10 kills and nine digs in the win. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times9 / 9

    Karly Fehr has etched her name in the Morris/C-A record books many times. On Thursday, Oct. 12, she wrote her name in the state record books.

    She collected 62 set assists, the fourth-most in the state history, in a 3-2 victory over West Central Conference foe Sauk Centre.

    "I've never seen anybody get that many," Morris/C-A head coach Kristi Fehr said. "We had a lot of volleys that went back and forth and the matches were all very close. She got the ball to our hitters and distributed the ball well."

    Teammate Jenna Howden reaped many of the benefits of Fehr's passing, slamming home 30 kills, another school record.

    Bailey Marty (27 digs) and Riley Decker (39 digs) were stalwarts in the back row, keeping the Tigers in the match with their serve receive and 66 combined digs.

    "Bailey had a great night offensively and defensively," Kristi Fehr said of her hitter's 14 kills. "We were able to get the ball in play with our defense. We had a lot of girls close to double digit digs. It was a nice rounded match. Both teams made mistakes and we were able to just put it away at the end. Believe it or not, we played a little flat tonight but we found holes in the defense. When some of our go-to girls struggled a bit, others were able to step up and we're going to need to do that come tournament time."

    Tournament time is fast approaching as the Tigers look to wrap up the West Central Conference title against Minnewaska Tuesday, Oct. 17.

    Section 3AA standings as of Friday, Oct. 13

    Sauk Centre (21-7).........23 21 25 25 12

    Morris/C-A (18-5)............25 25 18 22 15

    Sauk Centre

    Stats not provided

    Morris/C-A

    Serving (aces): Kenzie Hockel 1, Jenna Howden 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 62 ... Hitting (kills): Bailey Marty 14, Fehr 2, Hockel 4, Howden 30, Jenna Larson 10, Lexi Pew 9 ... Blocking (aces): Fehr 1, Howden 1, Pew 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Marty 27, Fehr 19, Hockel 6, Howden 6, Larson 9, Riley Decker 39

