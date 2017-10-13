Volleyball: Records fall in win over Mainstreeters

She collected 62 set assists, the fourth-most in the state history, in a 3-2 victory over West Central Conference foe Sauk Centre.

"I've never seen anybody get that many," Morris/C-A head coach Kristi Fehr said. "We had a lot of volleys that went back and forth and the matches were all very close. She got the ball to our hitters and distributed the ball well."

Teammate Jenna Howden reaped many of the benefits of Fehr's passing, slamming home 30 kills, another school record.

Bailey Marty (27 digs) and Riley Decker (39 digs) were stalwarts in the back row, keeping the Tigers in the match with their serve receive and 66 combined digs.

"Bailey had a great night offensively and defensively," Kristi Fehr said of her hitter's 14 kills. "We were able to get the ball in play with our defense. We had a lot of girls close to double digit digs. It was a nice rounded match. Both teams made mistakes and we were able to just put it away at the end. Believe it or not, we played a little flat tonight but we found holes in the defense. When some of our go-to girls struggled a bit, others were able to step up and we're going to need to do that come tournament time."

Tournament time is fast approaching as the Tigers look to wrap up the West Central Conference title against Minnewaska Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Sauk Centre (21-7).........23 21 25 25 12

Morris/C-A (18-5)............25 25 18 22 15

Sauk Centre

Stats not provided

Morris/C-A

Serving (aces): Kenzie Hockel 1, Jenna Howden 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 62 ... Hitting (kills): Bailey Marty 14, Fehr 2, Hockel 4, Howden 30, Jenna Larson 10, Lexi Pew 9 ... Blocking (aces): Fehr 1, Howden 1, Pew 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Marty 27, Fehr 19, Hockel 6, Howden 6, Larson 9, Riley Decker 39