Volleyball: Tigers and Sauk Centre battle for title in WCC

Morris/C-A and Sauk Centre are both 11-1 and the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Morris. Melrose dropped to 10-2 with the sweep by the Tigers.

MA/C-A's Jenna Howden had 13 kills and Jenna Larsen had nine. Karly Fehr had 33 set assists and four ace blocks in the win over the Dutchmen.

Morris/C-A (15-3).........25 25 25

Melrose (18-4).............13 14 16

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Bailey Marty 1, Karly Fehr 1, Jenna Howden 2, Jenna Larsen 1 ... Set assists: Fehr 33, Riley Decker 2 ... Hitting (kills): Marty 5, Kenzie Hockel 4, Fehr 3, Howden 13, Larsen 9, Lexi Pew 5 ... Blocking (aces): Marty 1, Fehr 4, Howden 4, Pew 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Marty 22, Fehr 10, Howden 11, Larsen 9, Decker 29

Melrose

Serving (aces): Makiya Luetmer 1, Mashaye Tschida 1 ... Set assists: Luetmer 20 ... Hitting (kills): Mallari Funk 7, Courtney Gerads 6, Tschida 4 ... Blocking (aces): Mia Meyer 3, Funk 1, Luetmer 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Kelsey Fleischhacker 13, Cassie Klaphake 13, Luetmer 9