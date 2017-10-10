LQPV/DB won both the team and individual titles in the boys and girls divisions. Keiser Freetly led the boys with a time of 16:42.30, guiding his team to 32 points. The girls were even better with 26 points, led by Jordyn Sterud's time of 19:55.60.

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tigers took fourth in the boys division and third in the girls division. The boys were paced by seventh place finisher Tate Nelson, who clocked a personal best 18:02.2.

Meredith Carrington led Morris/C-A in the girls race. She finished fourth overall with a time of 21:35.2.

The Tigers take on the West Central Conference in a meet hosted by BOLD on Monday, Oct. 16 in Olivia.

Benson/KMS Invite

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 32 (2) Benson/KMS 83 (3) Montevideo 87 (4) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 100 (5) BOLD/BLHS 143 (6) Lakeview 156 (7) Sauk Centre 157 (8) Yellow Medicine East 201 (9) Border West 242

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Keiser Freetly, LQPV, 16:42.30 (2) Mike Kvaal, LQPV, 17:04.00 (3) Jonathan Tostenson, Benson/KMS, 17:24.20 (4) Josh Tastad, Montevideo, 17:31.30 (5) Zeke Sather, LQPV, 17:33.10

MORRIS/C-A — (7) Tate Nelson 18:02.20 (12) Ben Hernandez 18:10.80 (28) Thomas Tiernan 19:07.80 (30) Tyler Reimers 19:16.9 (32) Bradley Rohloff 19:37.60 (44) Judah Malek 20:37.30

JV – (6) Colton Wohlers 20:43.4, Tyce Anderson 24:57.8, Micah Aanerud 25:56.3, Pierce Richards 27:22.8

Junior High – (9) Gavin Stallman 10:26.1, Sam Jordan 11:33.1, Henry Berberi 11:40.6, Kaeden Fischer 11:42.1, Pierce Richards 11:45.6, Angel Villogunez 11:53, Jake Seales 12:02.8, Barron Schneider 12:33.3, Aarav Devkota 12:51.6

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 26 (2) Sauk Centre 50 (3) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 79 (4) Montevideo 102 (5) BOLD/BLHS 151 (6) Border West 165 (7) Benson/KMS 173 (8) Yellow Medicine East 180

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jordyn Sterud, LQPV/DB, 19:55.60 (2) Isabel Schirm, LQPV/DB, 20:52.40 (3) Kate O'Brien, Sauk Centre, 21:29.40 (4) Meredith Carrington, Morris, 21:35.20 (5) Grace Hegland, LQPV/DB, 21:35.70

MORRIS/C-A — (4) Carrington 21:35.20 (14) Caryn Marty 22:25.80 (17) Malory Anderson 22:34.60 (24) Kaylie Raths 23:23.10 (27) Isabel Fynboh 23:54.00 (34) Alexis Motz 25:09.30

JV – (1) Maddie Siegel 23:04.4 (4) Katya Lackey 25:23.7 (7) Meghan Goulet 28:12.1 (10) Victoria Vargas 28:55.5, Bobbi Wohlers 29:01.8