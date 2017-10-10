Search
    Cross Country: Tigers run to third and fourth place at Benson

    By Brooke Kern Today at 2:49 p.m.
    Thomas Tiernan (left) and Tyler Reimers (right) run along Benson/KMS runner during the first lap of the boys 5K at the Benson Golf Club Monday, Oct. 9. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 7
    (From left) Meredith Carrington, Malory Anderson, and Caryn Marty lead the pack for Morris/C-A during the beginning of the girls 5K race at Benson Monday, Oct. 9. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 7
    Ben Hernandez in action at Benson Monday afternoon. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 7
    Caryn Marty in action at Benson Monday, Oct. 9. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 7
    Solomon Johnson was in action at Benson Monday, Oct. 9. Johnson is one of many Tigers recovering from injury and did not complete the race Monday. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times5 / 7
    Kaylie Raths ahead of this group of runners Monday, Oct. 9 in Benson. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times6 / 7
    Judah Malek ran his season best at the Benson Invite Monday, Oct. 9. He clocked a 20:37.3 in the race. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times7 / 7

    Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd kept its strong season going with a clean sweep of boys and girls races on Monday, Oct. 9 at the Benson Golf Club.

    LQPV/DB won both the team and individual titles in the boys and girls divisions. Keiser Freetly led the boys with a time of 16:42.30, guiding his team to 32 points. The girls were even better with 26 points, led by Jordyn Sterud's time of 19:55.60.

    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tigers took fourth in the boys division and third in the girls division. The boys were paced by seventh place finisher Tate Nelson, who clocked a personal best 18:02.2.

    Meredith Carrington led Morris/C-A in the girls race. She finished fourth overall with a time of 21:35.2.

    The Tigers take on the West Central Conference in a meet hosted by BOLD on Monday, Oct. 16 in Olivia.

    Benson/KMS Invite

    Boys

    Team scoring

    (1) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 32 (2) Benson/KMS 83 (3) Montevideo 87 (4) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 100 (5) BOLD/BLHS 143 (6) Lakeview 156 (7) Sauk Centre 157 (8) Yellow Medicine East 201 (9) Border West 242

    Individual

    TOP FIVE — (1) Keiser Freetly, LQPV, 16:42.30 (2) Mike Kvaal, LQPV, 17:04.00 (3) Jonathan Tostenson, Benson/KMS, 17:24.20 (4) Josh Tastad, Montevideo, 17:31.30 (5) Zeke Sather, LQPV, 17:33.10

    MORRIS/C-A — (7) Tate Nelson 18:02.20 (12) Ben Hernandez 18:10.80 (28) Thomas Tiernan 19:07.80 (30) Tyler Reimers 19:16.9 (32) Bradley Rohloff 19:37.60 (44) Judah Malek 20:37.30

    JV – (6) Colton Wohlers 20:43.4, Tyce Anderson 24:57.8, Micah Aanerud 25:56.3, Pierce Richards 27:22.8

    Junior High – (9) Gavin Stallman 10:26.1, Sam Jordan 11:33.1, Henry Berberi 11:40.6, Kaeden Fischer 11:42.1, Pierce Richards 11:45.6, Angel Villogunez 11:53, Jake Seales 12:02.8, Barron Schneider 12:33.3, Aarav Devkota 12:51.6

    Girls

    Team scoring

    (1) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 26 (2) Sauk Centre 50 (3) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 79 (4) Montevideo 102 (5) BOLD/BLHS 151 (6) Border West 165 (7) Benson/KMS 173 (8) Yellow Medicine East 180

    Individual

    TOP FIVE — (1) Jordyn Sterud, LQPV/DB, 19:55.60 (2) Isabel Schirm, LQPV/DB, 20:52.40 (3) Kate O'Brien, Sauk Centre, 21:29.40 (4) Meredith Carrington, Morris, 21:35.20 (5) Grace Hegland, LQPV/DB, 21:35.70

    MORRIS/C-A — (4) Carrington 21:35.20 (14) Caryn Marty 22:25.80 (17) Malory Anderson 22:34.60 (24) Kaylie Raths 23:23.10 (27) Isabel Fynboh 23:54.00 (34) Alexis Motz 25:09.30

    JV – (1) Maddie Siegel 23:04.4 (4) Katya Lackey 25:23.7 (7) Meghan Goulet 28:12.1 (10) Victoria Vargas 28:55.5, Bobbi Wohlers 29:01.8

    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
