    Tennis: Lakers sweep Tigers in 6A opener

    By Brooke Kern Today at 2:00 p.m.

    Minnewaska swept Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area 7-0 in Section 6A quarterfinal girls tennis action Monday, Oct. 9 in Sartell. The Lakers are the No. 2 seed in the tournament and will next take on No. 3 Lac qui Parle Valley Wednesday, Oct. 11. LQPV defeated No. 6 Yellow Medicine East 5-2 to advance to the semifinals.

    In other 6A action, No. 1 Osakis defeated No. 8 MACCRAY 7-0 and will take on No. 4 Montevideo, who defeated No. 5 Benson 4-3 Monday morning.

    The Tiger season comes to a close as a team, but the top two doubles teams and top two singles players will continue during the Section 6A individual tournament Monday, Oct. 16.

    Minnewaska 7, Morris/C-A/WCA 0

    (1) Danielle Thorfinnson def Lea Asmus 6-0, 6-0

    (2) Hannah Orlowski def Hannah Wutzk 6-0, 6-1

    (3) Karra Hanson def Katie Messner 6-0, 6-0

    (4) Maddie Thorfinnson def Hailey Jackson 6-0, 6-1

    Doubles

    (1) Anna Vold / Greta Reichmann def Lilly Swanson / Ryanne Long 6-3, 6-0

    (2) Camryn Mithun / Alissa Thorfinnson def Abbigail Athey / Greta Hentges 6-2, 6-2

    (3) Madelynn Reichmann / Annika Randt def Megan Lindahl / Lakia Manska 6-0, 6-1

