Tennis: Lakers sweep Tigers in 6A opener

In other 6A action, No. 1 Osakis defeated No. 8 MACCRAY 7-0 and will take on No. 4 Montevideo, who defeated No. 5 Benson 4-3 Monday morning.

The Tiger season comes to a close as a team, but the top two doubles teams and top two singles players will continue during the Section 6A individual tournament Monday, Oct. 16.

Minnewaska 7, Morris/C-A/WCA 0

(1) Danielle Thorfinnson def Lea Asmus 6-0, 6-0

(2) Hannah Orlowski def Hannah Wutzk 6-0, 6-1

(3) Karra Hanson def Katie Messner 6-0, 6-0

(4) Maddie Thorfinnson def Hailey Jackson 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

(1) Anna Vold / Greta Reichmann def Lilly Swanson / Ryanne Long 6-3, 6-0

(2) Camryn Mithun / Alissa Thorfinnson def Abbigail Athey / Greta Hentges 6-2, 6-2

(3) Madelynn Reichmann / Annika Randt def Megan Lindahl / Lakia Manska 6-0, 6-1