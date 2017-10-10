Tennis: Lakers sweep Tigers in 6A opener
Minnewaska swept Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area 7-0 in Section 6A quarterfinal girls tennis action Monday, Oct. 9 in Sartell. The Lakers are the No. 2 seed in the tournament and will next take on No. 3 Lac qui Parle Valley Wednesday, Oct. 11. LQPV defeated No. 6 Yellow Medicine East 5-2 to advance to the semifinals.
In other 6A action, No. 1 Osakis defeated No. 8 MACCRAY 7-0 and will take on No. 4 Montevideo, who defeated No. 5 Benson 4-3 Monday morning.
The Tiger season comes to a close as a team, but the top two doubles teams and top two singles players will continue during the Section 6A individual tournament Monday, Oct. 16.
Minnewaska 7, Morris/C-A/WCA 0
(1) Danielle Thorfinnson def Lea Asmus 6-0, 6-0
(2) Hannah Orlowski def Hannah Wutzk 6-0, 6-1
(3) Karra Hanson def Katie Messner 6-0, 6-0
(4) Maddie Thorfinnson def Hailey Jackson 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
(1) Anna Vold / Greta Reichmann def Lilly Swanson / Ryanne Long 6-3, 6-0
(2) Camryn Mithun / Alissa Thorfinnson def Abbigail Athey / Greta Hentges 6-2, 6-2
(3) Madelynn Reichmann / Annika Randt def Megan Lindahl / Lakia Manska 6-0, 6-1