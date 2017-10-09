Volleyball: Tigers second at Alexandria tournament

In pool play, the Tigers defeated Alexandria and Big Lake before falling to Grand Rapids. In the championship match, the Tigers fell to Rocori 25-22, 23-25, 15-13.

In the most recent coaches poll released Monday, Oct. 9, the Tigers are ranked 10th in Class AA, dropping from ninth place last week. Also ranked is Section 3AA team Marshall, which is ranked No. 2 in Class AA. Other Section 3AA schools receiving votes include Jackson County Central, Pipestone, and Luverne.

The Tigers travel to Melrose Tuesday, Oct. 10 then play host to Sauk Centre Thursday, Oct. 12.