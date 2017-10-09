Search
    Volleyball: Tigers second at Alexandria tournament

    By Brooke Kern Today at 1:02 p.m.

    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger volleyball team went 2-2 at the Alexandria tournament Saturday, Oct. 7 and took second place. Rocori went undefeated to claim the championship.

    In pool play, the Tigers defeated Alexandria and Big Lake before falling to Grand Rapids. In the championship match, the Tigers fell to Rocori 25-22, 23-25, 15-13.

    In the most recent coaches poll released Monday, Oct. 9, the Tigers are ranked 10th in Class AA, dropping from ninth place last week. Also ranked is Section 3AA team Marshall, which is ranked No. 2 in Class AA. Other Section 3AA schools receiving votes include Jackson County Central, Pipestone, and Luverne.

    The Tigers travel to Melrose Tuesday, Oct. 10 then play host to Sauk Centre Thursday, Oct. 12.

    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
