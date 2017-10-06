Volleyball: Fehr notches 3,000th assist in Tiger win

Morris/C-A 3, BOLD 0

Jenna Howden had 10 kills and Bailey Marty had five to lead Morris/Chokio-Alberta over BOLD in a West Central Conference match on Thursday in Morris.

MA/C-A's Karly Fehr had 20 set assists, two aces and two blocks.

BOLD's Makenna Steffel had seven kills and Ashley Trongard and Taylor Sagedahl both had six kills. Makayla Snow had 24 set assists.

BOLD (6-11).................9 18 14

Morris/C-A (13-3).........25 25 25

BOLD

Serving (aces): Morgan Schmitz 1, Alex Revier 1 ... Set assists: Makayla Snow 24 ... Hitting (kills): Makenna Steffel 7, Ashley Trongard 6, Taylor Sagedahl 6 ... Blocking (aces): Steffel 1, Elli Honzay 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Brenna Weis 12, Sagedahl 10

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Bailey Marty 1, Karly Fehr 2, Kenzie Hockel 2, Jenna Howden 1, Jenna Larsen 2, Riley Decker 1 ... Set assists: Fehr 20 ... Hitting (kills): Marty 5, Fehr 1, Hockel 1, Howden 10, Lexi Pew 3, Jenna Larsen 4, Hallie Watzke 1 ... Blocking (aces): Fehr 2, Hockel 1, Howden 1, Pew 3 ... Digs (5 or more): Marty 13, Fehr 8, Howden 6, Larsen 9, Decker 13

Morris/C-A 3, A-C-GC 0

If there were any questions left about how impressive Karly Fehr’s career has been, she added another nice, round number to further solidify her case on Thursday night.

The Morris/Chokio-Alberta setter recorded her 3,000th career save and the Tigers came away with a three-set win at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Fehr notched 33 assists on the night as Morris improved to 14-3 on the season despite what head coach Kristi Fehr said was not the team’s best outing.

“We came out pretty flat tonight,” Fehr said. “Quite a few errors, hitting and mentally. We were able to pick it up in both sets towards the end and come away with it. It wasn’t our best match, but to their credit they played hard.”

The Falcons, who at 4-13 have the Tigers’ inverse record, kept matters close throughout, scoring 18, 20 and 19 points, respectively, in the three sets.

Jenna Howden was the primary recipient of Fehr’s assists, posting a game-high 15 kills. Jenna Larsen added 11 kills of her own for Morris, while Addison Bernstein led the Falcons with seven.

Rachel Wilner had 21 assists for ACGC.

The Tigers travel to Alexandria for a tournament Saturday, Oct. 7 then go to Melrose Tuesday, Oct. 10 before hosting Sauk Centre Thursday, Oct. 12.

Morris/C-A (14-3)..........25 25 25

A-C-GC (4-13)..............18 20 19

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Karly Fehr 1, Kenzie Hockel 2, Jenna Howden 2 … Set assists: Fehr 33, Riley Decker 2 … Hitting (kills): Bailey Marty 5, Fehr 4, Hockel 2, Howden 15, Jenna Larsen 11, Lexi Pew 3 … Blocking (aces): Fehr 1, Howden 1, Larsen 1, Pew 2 … Digs (5 or more): Marty 11, Fehr 8, Larsen 6, Decker 21

A-C-GC

Serving (aces): Brenna Anderson 3, Madison Denton 1, Lindsey Minnick 2, Pailey Wilner 1 … Set assists: Rachel Wilner 21 … Hitting (kills): R Wilner 1, Addison Bernstein 7, Anna Grimsgard 2, Anderson 4, Denton 6, Minnick 2 … Blocking (aces): R Wilner 1, Anderson 1 … Digs (5 or more): R Wilner 9, Jeana Denton 7, P Wilner 8, Alex Hovey 11, Bernstein 12, Grimsgard 5, Anderson 7, Denton 5, Minnick 5