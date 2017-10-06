Tennis: Tigers participate in WCC tourney
The Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta / West Central Area Tiger girls tennis team participated in the West Central Conference tournament Saturday, Sept. 30 in Alexandria.
Lea Asmus went 1-2 as she defeated Sophia Curriel of Benson in the No. 1 singles tournament.
Hannah Wutzke, Katie Messner, and Hailey Jackson all went 0-2 at No. 2, 3 and 4 singles, respectively.
Lilly Swanson and Ryanne Long won their opening doubles match against MACCRAY’s Katie Burdorf and Jessica Wellnitz 3-6, 6-4, 10-3 before falling to Minnewaska.
Abbigail Athey and Greta Hentges went 0-2 at No. 2 doubles and Lakia Manska and Megan Lindahl went 1-1 at No. 3 doubles by defeating Kirsten Dragseth and Erika Hoppe of Melrose in the opening round 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.
The Tigers take on Minnewaska in the opening round of Section 6A tournament Monday, Oct. 9. The following Monday is the individual tournament.