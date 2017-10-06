Tennis: Tigers participate in WCC tourney

Lea Asmus went 1-2 as she defeated Sophia Curriel of Benson in the No. 1 singles tournament.

Hannah Wutzke, Katie Messner, and Hailey Jackson all went 0-2 at No. 2, 3 and 4 singles, respectively.

Lilly Swanson and Ryanne Long won their opening doubles match against MACCRAY’s Katie Burdorf and Jessica Wellnitz 3-6, 6-4, 10-3 before falling to Minnewaska.

Abbigail Athey and Greta Hentges went 0-2 at No. 2 doubles and Lakia Manska and Megan Lindahl went 1-1 at No. 3 doubles by defeating Kirsten Dragseth and Erika Hoppe of Melrose in the opening round 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.

The Tigers take on Minnewaska in the opening round of Section 6A tournament Monday, Oct. 9. The following Monday is the individual tournament.