Tate Nelson, Solomon Johnson, and Ben Hernandez also finished in the top 20 for Tiger boys.

The Tigers travel to Benson for the Brave Invitational at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 in Benson. Morris/C-A then gets the rest of the week off to prepare for the West Central Conference meet next Monday, Oct. 16, hosted by BOLD, at 4 p.m. in Olivia.

Sauk Centre

Girls

TEAM SCORING – (1) Sauk Centre 67 (2) Staples-Motley 91 (3) Osakis 113 (4) Melrose 114 (5) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 123 (6) St. Cloud Cathedral 132 (7) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 159 (8) Pierz 166 (9) Rocori 173 (10) Royalton 200

VARSITY – (8) Meredith Carrington 21:36.2, Malory Anderson 22:51.4, Caryn Marty 22:55.7, Isabel Fynboh 23:30.3, Crystal Nohl 23:34.1, Alexis Motz 23:40.1, Kaylie Raths 24:04.8

JUNIOR VARSITY – (1) Katya Lackey 24:11.1 (10) Meghan Goulet 26:32.9, Victoria Vargas 27:47.7, Bobbi Wohlers 28:45.6

Boys

TEAM SCORING – (1) Staples-Motley 67 (2) St. Cloud Cathedral 79 (3) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 89 (4) Melrose 107 (5) Osakis 173 (6) Long Prairie - Grey Eagle 186 (7) Pierz 193 (8) Rocori 204 (9) Royalton 221 (10) Sauk Centre 224 (11) St. John’s Prep 239

VARSITY – (3) Noah Stewart 17:31.7, Tate Nelson 18:20.0, Solomon Johnson 18:20.3, Ben Hernandez 18:22.1, Tyler Reimers 19:09.8, Thomas Tiernan 19:11.2, Bradley Rohloff 20:07.5

JUNIOR VARSITY – Allen Roberts 20:41.5, Judah Malek 20:51.3, Colton Wohlers 20:55.5, Micah Aanerud 21:48.2, Tyce Anderson 23:07.8

JUNIOR HIGH – Gavin Stallman 12:58.9, Henry Berberi 13:36.3, Pierce Richards 14:06.0, Angel Villogunez 14:19.8, Sam Jordan 14:21.8, Aarav Devkota 15:28.5, Jake Seales 15:29.3