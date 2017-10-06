Cross Country: Carrington, Stewart lead Tigers at Sauk Centre
Meredith Carrington and Noah Stewart paced Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta cross country teams at the Sauk Centre Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Sauk Centre Country Club. Carrington took eighth place overall as the Tiger girls finished in fifth out of 10 teams. Stewart took third overall as the boys finished in third out of 11 teams.
Tate Nelson, Solomon Johnson, and Ben Hernandez also finished in the top 20 for Tiger boys.
The Tigers travel to Benson for the Brave Invitational at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 in Benson. Morris/C-A then gets the rest of the week off to prepare for the West Central Conference meet next Monday, Oct. 16, hosted by BOLD, at 4 p.m. in Olivia.
Sauk Centre
Girls
TEAM SCORING – (1) Sauk Centre 67 (2) Staples-Motley 91 (3) Osakis 113 (4) Melrose 114 (5) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 123 (6) St. Cloud Cathedral 132 (7) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 159 (8) Pierz 166 (9) Rocori 173 (10) Royalton 200
VARSITY – (8) Meredith Carrington 21:36.2, Malory Anderson 22:51.4, Caryn Marty 22:55.7, Isabel Fynboh 23:30.3, Crystal Nohl 23:34.1, Alexis Motz 23:40.1, Kaylie Raths 24:04.8
JUNIOR VARSITY – (1) Katya Lackey 24:11.1 (10) Meghan Goulet 26:32.9, Victoria Vargas 27:47.7, Bobbi Wohlers 28:45.6
Boys
TEAM SCORING – (1) Staples-Motley 67 (2) St. Cloud Cathedral 79 (3) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 89 (4) Melrose 107 (5) Osakis 173 (6) Long Prairie - Grey Eagle 186 (7) Pierz 193 (8) Rocori 204 (9) Royalton 221 (10) Sauk Centre 224 (11) St. John’s Prep 239
VARSITY – (3) Noah Stewart 17:31.7, Tate Nelson 18:20.0, Solomon Johnson 18:20.3, Ben Hernandez 18:22.1, Tyler Reimers 19:09.8, Thomas Tiernan 19:11.2, Bradley Rohloff 20:07.5
JUNIOR VARSITY – Allen Roberts 20:41.5, Judah Malek 20:51.3, Colton Wohlers 20:55.5, Micah Aanerud 21:48.2, Tyce Anderson 23:07.8
JUNIOR HIGH – Gavin Stallman 12:58.9, Henry Berberi 13:36.3, Pierce Richards 14:06.0, Angel Villogunez 14:19.8, Sam Jordan 14:21.8, Aarav Devkota 15:28.5, Jake Seales 15:29.3