Football: Lakers take lopsided win over Morris/C-A

Matthew Gruber led the way for Minnewaska with 117 rushing yards on 18 carries and three total touchdowns (two rushing, one passing). Camden Arndt was held to just 77 yards to lead the ground game for Morris/C-A.

The Tigers now play host to Osakis for their homecoming game Friday, Oct. 6.

Minnewaska 35, Morris/C-A 7

Morris/C-A (2-3)..........0 0 7 0 — 7

Minnewaska (4-1).........6 0 8 21 — 35

Min — Matthew Gruber 37 run (Kick failed)

Min — Garrett Jensen 5 run (Jensen run)

Mor — Nathan Beyer 1 run (Eli Grove kick)

Min — Jaeger Jergenson 10 pass from Gruber (Drew Nelson kick)

Min — Gruber 6 run (Nelson kick)

Min — Tyson Meyer 51 run (Nelson kick)

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

First downs: 22 ... Penalties: NA ... Rushing (Individual and team): Camden Arndt 16-77, Nathan Beyer 14-65, Kyle Staebler 1-4, Joel Ruiz 1-3, Connor Koebernick 6-12, Jack Riley 2-1. 40-162 ... Passing (Individual and team): Koebernick 1-5-8-1. 1-5-8-1 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Parker Dierkes 1-8. 1-8 ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: Gage Wevley 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: NA

Minnewaska

First downs: 27 ... Penalties: NA ... Rushing (Individual and team): Matthew Gruber 18-117, Jackson Johnsrud 1-4, Jack Blevins 5-21, Garrett Jensen 11-47, Ryan Christianson 13-95, Tyson Meyer 2-53. 51-347 ... Passing (Individual and team): Gruber 6-14-39-0. 6-14-39-0 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Johnsrud 2-9, Blevins 1-11, Christianson 1-(-10), Jaeger Jergenson 2-29. 6-39 ... Interceptions: Gruber 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Gruber 2, John Helander 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: NA