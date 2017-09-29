Search
    Tennis: Tigers close out regular season

    By Brooke Kern Today at 5:01 p.m.

    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girls tennis team saw its regular season come to a close Thursday, Sept. 28 in Morris. The Tigers fell to Yellow Medicine East 4-3 Tuesday, Sept. 26 then Parkers Prairie 6-1 to close out the season Thursday.

    The Tigers now look ahead to the West Central Conference meet Saturday, Sept. 30 in Alexandria.

    YME 4, Morris/C-A/WCA 3

    The Tigers won their three doubles matches off YME Tuesday afternoon in Morris. Abbigail Athey and Grete Hentges defeated Chelsea Hoernemann and Hannah Lecy 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 spot. No. 3 doubles Megan Lindahl and Lakia Manska won 3-6, 7-5, 11-9. No. 2 doubles team Lilly Swanson and Ryanne Long defeated Emilee Speh and Cherish Hammer 6-4, 6-1.

    Singles

    (1) Anne Clarke def Lea Asmus 6-0, 6-1 (2) Whitney Tennis def Hannah Wutzke 6-1, 6-1 (3) Chelsey Niemeyer def. Katie Messner 3-6, 4-6 (4) Macie Sik def. Hailey Jackson 1-6-6, 2-6

    Doubles

    (1) Abbigail Athey/Greta Hentges def Chelsea Hoernemann/Hannah Lecy  3-6, 6-3, 6-3 (2) Lilly Swanson/ryanne Long def Emilee Speh/Cherish Hammer 6-4, 6-1 (3) Megan Lindahl/Lakia Manska def Ashley Niemeyer/Riley Enstad 3-6, 7-5, 11-9

    Parkers Prairie 6, Morris/C-A/WCA 1

    No. 2 doubles team Swanson and Long defeated Katelyn Velde and Analise Marquardt 7-5, 6-3 for the lone Tiger win Thursday against Parkers Prairie.

    After the conference meet, the Tigers participate in the Section 6A team tournament Monday, Oct. 9 and the individual tournament Monday, Oct. 16.

    Singles

    (1) Abby Burquest def Lea Asmus 6-0, 6-2 (2) Madeline Schroeder def. Hannah Wutzke  6-1, 6-2 (3) Megan arens def. Lakia Manska 6-0, 6-1 (4) Adrianna Marotto def. Hailey Jackson 7-5, 6-4

    Doubles

    (1)Katelyn Schlosser/Kaylee Esterberg def. Greta Hentges/Abbigail Athey  6-3, 6-2 (2) Lilly Swanson/Ryanne Long def Katelyn Velde/Analise Marquardt 7-5, 6-3 (3) Reghan DeBoer/Erica Woida  def. Katie Messner/Lakia Manska 6-2, 6-3

