Volleyball: Tigers remain in three-way tie for WCC title
Morris/C-A 3, Benson 0
Morris/Chokio-Alberta improved to 8-1 and atop the West Central Conference standings with a win over the Braves on Thursday.
Jenna Howden led the Tigers with 15 kills and Jenna Larsen had 11. Karly Fehr had 35 set assists, three kills and 12 digs.
Benson's Anna Gosson had six kills and 20 digs.
Morris/C-A entertains BOLD at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Morris/C-A (8-1, 12-3)..........25 25 25
Benson (3-6, 6-13)...............12 14 11
Morris/Chokio-Alberta
Serving (aces): Bailey Marty 2, Karly Fehr 1, Kenzie Hockel 1, Jenna Howden 2, Jenna Larsen 1 ... Set assists: Fehr 35 ... Hitting (kills): Marty 3, Fehr 3, Hockel 7, Howden 15, Lexi Puw 2, Larsen 11, Jen Solvie 1 ... Blocking (aces): Fehr 1, Hockel 1, Larsen 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Marty 14, Fehr 12, Hockel 5, Larsen 10, Riley Decker 17
Benson
Serving (aces): Zoe Doscher 1 ... Set assists: Courtney McNeill 9, Mariah Ahrndt 7 ... Hitting (kills): McNeill 3, Lizzie Staton 4, Ahrndt 3, Anna Gosson 6, Claire Ricard 3 ... Blocking (aces): Staton 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Abby Mitteness 21, Ahrndt 11, Gosson 20, Leah Molden 17, Doscher 14