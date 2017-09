Volleyball: Tigers come back to beat T-Hawks

Montevideo rattled off wins in the first two sets against Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta, but the Tigers came storming back to pull out the win 27-29, 18-25, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13 Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Morris. The Thunder Hawks were 4-3 in the West Central Conference coming into the match against the Tigers, who bosted a 6-1 WCC record.