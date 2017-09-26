Cross Country: Tigers first at Ortonville

At Ortonville, the girls were paced by second and third place finishes by Meredith Carrington (20:07) and Malory Anderson (20:36). Noah Stewart took first in the boys race with a time of 16:25. Tate Nelson and Solomon Johnson also finished in the top five for the Tigers, who now travel to Sauk Centre next Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Milaca Mega Meet

Girls results

SOPHOMORE 5000M – (38) Malory Anderson 23:49.97

NINTH GRADE 5000M – Crystal Nohl 25:17.10, Kaylie Raths 26:11.5

EIGHTH GRADE 3200M – (11) Meredith Carrington 13:31.67, Isabel Fynbol 14:54.8, Caryn Marty 15:02.13, Alexis Motz 15:33.08, Madelyn Siegel 15:55.53, Victoria Vargas 17:02.3, Bobbi Wohlers 18:12.06

SEVENTH GRADE 3200M – Katya Lackey 15:30.36, Meghan Goulet 17:15.96

Boys results

VARSITY 5000M – (19) Noah Stewart 17:59.8, Tate Nelson 18:55.73, Ben Hernandez 19:06.46, Tyler Reimers 20:04.13, Thomas Tiernan 21:03.29, Bradley Rohloff 21:16.84, Judah Malek 22:41.34

JV 5000M – Solomon Johnson 19:43.66, Allen Roberts 22:02.66, Micah Aanerud 23:36.3, Dakota Roberts 24:14.33

EIGHTH GRADE 3200M – Reid Tolifson 14:21.24, Kaeden Fischer 16:14.90, Sam Jordan 16:21.19, Barron Schneider 16:48.72, Hunter Pederson 16:49.74, Noah Erickson 18:43.97

SEVENTH GRADE 3200M – Tyce Anderson 14:02.37, Gavin Stallman 14:08.53, Henry Berberi 15:33.86, Pierce Richards 15:43.58, Angel Villodurres 15:47.16, Jake Seales 15:48.72

Ortonville Meet

Girls results

Team scoring – (1) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 26 (2) Hendricks 66 (3) Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 70 (4) Ortonville 71 (5) Lakeview 92

VARSITY 5K – (2) Meredith Carrington 20:07 (3) Malory Anderson 20:36 (6) Kaylie Raths 21:20 (7) Crystal Nohl 21:30 (8) Isabel Fynboh 21:40 (9) Caryn Marty 21:42, Alexis Motz 21:56, Katya Lackey 22:26, Meghan Goulet 24:28

JUNIOR HIGH 3K – Victoria Vargas 9:55, Bobbi Wohlers 10:00

Boys results

Team scoring – (1) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 23 (2) Lakeview 48 (3) MACCRAY / Renville County WEst 74 (4) Yellow Medicine East 86 (5) Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 94

VARSITY 5K – (1) Noah Stewart 16:25, (4) Tate Nelson 16:49 (5) Solomon Johnson 16:58 (6) Ben Hernandez 17:0 (9) Tyler Reimers 17:35, Thomas Tiernan 17:50, Bradley Rohloff 18:54, Judah Malek 19:06, Colton Wohlers 19:19, Micah Aanerud 19:46, Allen Roberts 20:03, Tyce Anderson 20:25, Dakota Roberts 21:41

JUNIOR HIGH 3K – (6) Reid Tolifson 8:03 (7) Gavin Stallman 8:05, Henry Berberi 8:24, Pierce Richards 8:38, Sam Jordan 8:39, Kaeden Fischer 8:52, Hunter Pederson 9:07, Alejandro Ladner 9:19, Jake Seales 9:31, Aarav Devkota, Barron Schneider 9:52, Noah Erickson 10:22