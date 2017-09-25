Volleyball: Tigers third at Showcase tournament

The Morris/C-A volleyball team holds the third place trophy after defeating Belle Plaine 2-0 Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Class AA Showcase in Burnsville. Submitted photo

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta volleyball team went 3-2 for third place at the Minnesota Class AA Volleyball Showcase hosted by Southwest Christian Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23 in Burnsville. The Tigers defeated Concordia Academy (2-0) and Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-1) before defeating Belle Plaine 2-0 in the third place game.