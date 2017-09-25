Volleyball: Tigers third at Showcase tournament
The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta volleyball team went 3-2 for third place at the Minnesota Class AA Volleyball Showcase hosted by Southwest Christian Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23 in Burnsville. The Tigers defeated Concordia Academy (2-0) and Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-1) before defeating Belle Plaine 2-0 in the third place game.
Karly Fehr named to Class AA Showcase all-tournament team.
The Tigers play host to Montevideo Tuesday, Sept. 26 and travel to Benson Thursday, Sept. 28
Morris/C-A 2, Concordia Academy 0
Morris/C-A..........25 25
Concordia...........11 22
Morris/C-A 2, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1
Morris/C-A....23 25 15
Kenyon-W......25 17 11
D-G-F 2, Morris/C-A 0
Morris/C-A.......21 16
D-G-F.............. 25 25
Maple Lake 2, Morris/C-A 1
Morris/C-A........25 25 7
Maple Lake.......27 23 15
Morris/C-A 2, Belle Plaine 0
Morris/C-A......25 25
Belle Plaine...... 19 20