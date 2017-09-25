Search
    Volleyball: Tigers third at Showcase tournament

    By Brooke Kern Today at 1:37 p.m.
    The Morris/C-A volleyball team holds the third place trophy after defeating Belle Plaine 2-0 Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Class AA Showcase in Burnsville. Submitted photo

    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta volleyball team went 3-2 for third place at the Minnesota Class AA Volleyball Showcase hosted by Southwest Christian Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23 in Burnsville. The Tigers defeated Concordia Academy (2-0) and Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-1) before defeating Belle Plaine 2-0 in the third place game.

    Senior Karly Fehr made the all-tournament team. Submitted photoKarly Fehr named to Class AA Showcase all-tournament team.

    The Tigers play host to Montevideo Tuesday, Sept. 26 and travel to Benson Thursday, Sept. 28

    Morris/C-A 2, Concordia Academy 0

    Morris/C-A..........25 25

    Concordia...........11 22

    Morris/C-A 2, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1

    Morris/C-A....23 25 15

    Kenyon-W......25 17 11

    D-G-F 2, Morris/C-A 0

    Morris/C-A.......21 16

    D-G-F.............. 25 25

    Maple Lake 2, Morris/C-A 1

    Morris/C-A........25 25 7

    Maple Lake.......27 23 15

    Morris/C-A 2, Belle Plaine 0

    Morris/C-A......25 25

    Belle Plaine...... 19 20

