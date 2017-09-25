Football: Tigers top Benson to improve to 2-2 (with photos)

RELATED: Tiger football, photo store

Arndt finished the game with 14 carries for 239 yards en route to a 35-16 Tiger win.

Benson's Aaron Zosel scored his first of two touchdowns on the day in the second quarter to take a temporary lead but the Tigers scored three straight times in response to take the lead for good.

Connor Koebernick didn't need to pass much but he was perfect when he did, going 5-for-5 for 70 yards and two touchdown passes.

The Tigers travel to Minnewaska next Friday, Sept. 29.

Morris/C-A (2-2)......7 21 7 0 — 35

Benson (0-4)............0 8 0 8 — 16

Scoring Plays

M — Camden Arndt 70 run (Eli Grove kick)

B — Aaron Zosel 4 run (Sam Lundebrek pass from Hunter Gonnerman)

M — Arndt 48 run (Connor Koebernick run)

M — Nathan Grunklee 5 pass from Koebernick (Grove kick)

M — Mace Yellow 10 pass from Koebernick (Kick failed)

M — Nathan Beyer 3 run (Grove kick)

B — Zosel 1 run (Zosel run)

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

First downs: 13 ... Penalties: 5-36 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Camden Arndt 14-239, Nathan Beyer 9-55, Connor Koebernick 3-16, Joel Ruiz 2-30. 34-354... Passing (Individual and team): Connor Koebernick 5-5-70-0. 5-5-70-0... Receiving (Individual and team): Alex Daugherty 2-30, Mace Yellow 1-10, Nathan Grunklee 1-5, Jarret Johnson 1-25. 5-70 ... Interceptions: Daugherty 1 ... Fumble recoveries: none ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: Joseph Kleinwolterink 1

Benson

First downs: 13 ... Penalties: NA ... Rushing (Individual and team): Aaron Zosel 23-77, Mason Abner 10-36, Will Enderson 5-22, Hunter Gonnerman 2-6. 44-137 ... Passing (Individual and team): Gonnerman 1-1-7-0, Enderson 7-15-67-1. 8-16-74-1 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Zosel 3-39, Matt Tolifson 3-16, Sam Lundebrek 2-19. 8-74 ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: Lundebrek 2 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Abner 2-6, Matt Connolly 4-4, Zosel 1-5, Jacob Wolter 2-4, Devin Vergin 2-3, Alden Syltie 1-4 ... QB sacks: none