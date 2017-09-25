Search
    Football: Tigers top Benson to improve to 2-2 (with photos)

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:36 p.m.
    Gage Wevley wraps up Benson quarterback Will Enderson as he throws during the first half of action Friday, Sept. 22 in Benson. Also pictured applying pressure is Camden Arndt (#9). Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 5
    Aaron Zosel breaks the plane for a first half score for Benson. Zosel had two touchdowns in the 35-16 loss for the Braves. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 5
    Hunter Gonnerman looks to pass during a halfback pass play against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Friday, Sept. 22 in Benson. He was 1-for-1 passing with a seven yard completion to Sam Lundebrek in the first quarter. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 5
    Alex Daugherty comes down with this ball for an interception against Benson Friday, Sept. 22 in Benson. It was his second INT of the season. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 5
    Grove kicks an extra point during the 35-16 win over Benson Friday, Sept. 22 in Benson. The sophomore was 3-for-4 in PATs on the night. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times5 / 5

    Morris/C-A 35, Benson 16

    Camden Arndt picked up right where he left off last week, scampering for a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game to set the tone Friday, Sept. 22 in Benson.

    Arndt finished the game with 14 carries for 239 yards en route to a 35-16 Tiger win.

    Benson's Aaron Zosel scored his first of two touchdowns on the day in the second quarter to take a temporary lead but the Tigers scored three straight times in response to take the lead for good.

    Connor Koebernick didn't need to pass much but he was perfect when he did, going 5-for-5 for 70 yards and two touchdown passes.

    The Tigers travel to Minnewaska next Friday, Sept. 29.

    Morris/C-A (2-2)......7 21 7 0 — 35

    Benson (0-4)............0 8 0 8 — 16

    Scoring Plays

    M — Camden Arndt 70 run (Eli Grove kick)

    B — Aaron Zosel 4 run (Sam Lundebrek pass from Hunter Gonnerman)

    M — Arndt 48 run (Connor Koebernick run)

    M — Nathan Grunklee 5 pass from Koebernick (Grove kick)

    M — Mace Yellow 10 pass from Koebernick (Kick failed)

    M — Nathan Beyer 3 run (Grove kick)

    B — Zosel 1 run (Zosel run)

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

    First downs: 13 ... Penalties: 5-36 ... Rushing (Individual and team): Camden Arndt 14-239, Nathan Beyer 9-55, Connor Koebernick 3-16, Joel Ruiz 2-30. 34-354... Passing (Individual and team): Connor Koebernick 5-5-70-0. 5-5-70-0... Receiving (Individual and team): Alex Daugherty 2-30, Mace Yellow 1-10, Nathan Grunklee 1-5, Jarret Johnson 1-25. 5-70 ... Interceptions: Daugherty 1 ... Fumble recoveries: none ... Tackles (solo-assist): NA ... QB sacks: Joseph Kleinwolterink 1

    Benson

    First downs: 13 ... Penalties: NA ... Rushing (Individual and team): Aaron Zosel 23-77, Mason Abner 10-36, Will Enderson 5-22, Hunter Gonnerman 2-6. 44-137 ... Passing (Individual and team): Gonnerman 1-1-7-0, Enderson 7-15-67-1. 8-16-74-1 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Zosel 3-39, Matt Tolifson 3-16, Sam Lundebrek 2-19. 8-74 ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: Lundebrek 2 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Abner 2-6, Matt Connolly 4-4, Zosel 1-5, Jacob Wolter 2-4, Devin Vergin 2-3, Alden Syltie 1-4 ... QB sacks: none

    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
