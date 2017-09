Volleyball: Tigers add second straight sweep (with photos)

Minnewaska's Ellie Danielson had 11 kills and she also had two blocks and eight digs.

The Tigers participate in the Class AA Showcase hosted by Southwest Christian Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23 then host Montevideo Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Morris/C-A (7-1).................25 25 25

Minnewaska (1-11)..............14 11 23

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Bailey Marty 2, Jenna Howden 3, Riley Decker 1 ... Set assists: Karli Fehr 31 ... Hitting (kills): Marty 7, Kenzie Hockel 4, Fehr 5, Howden 12, Jenna Larsen 8, Lexi Pew 2 ... Blocking (aces): Hockel 1, Fehr 1, Howden 2, Larsen 1, Pew 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Marty 5, Hockel 6, Fehr 8, Larsen 7, Decker 18

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Kelsey Johnson 2, Emma Thorfinnson 2 ... Set assists: Kelsey Johnson 13, Sara Geiser 8 ... Hitting (kills): Sierra Lindemann 1, Ellie Danielson 11, Emma Thorfinnson 4, Madisen Hall 1, Geiser 2, Alexis Piekarski 4 ... Blocking (aces): Lindemann 1, Danielson 2, Thorfinnson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Danielson 8, Bailey Stewart 16