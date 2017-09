Tennis: Tigers winless at Marshall, fall to T-Hawks

Ryanne Long, Lea Asmus and the doubles team of Abbigail Athey and Greta Hentges took wins at the Marshall tournament Saturday.

The Tigers travel to Sauk Centre Thursday, Sept. 21 before hosting Yellow Medicine East and Parkers Prairie next week.

Montevideo 6, Morris/C-A/WCA 1

Singles

(1) Kori Douglas, Mon, def. Lea Asmus 6-3 6-1 (2) Alissa Eickhoff, Mon, def. Lilly Swanson 6-0 2-6 10-3 (3) Lauren Kluver, Mon, def. Hannah Watzke 6-1 6-3 (4) Ryanne Long, MCA, def. Julia Hamann 6-3 6-0

Doubles

(1) Erica Loose/Andrea Loose, Mon, def. Abbigail Athey/Greta Hentges 6-3 6-3 (2) Elizabeth Padula/Hannah Cushing, Mon, def. Lahia Manska/Katie Messner 6-1 6-1 (3) Taylor Knutson/Emily Brace, Mon, def. Hailey Jackson/Lexi Gomer 6-0 6-0

Marshall 5, Morris/C-A/WCA 2

Singles

(1) Lea Asmus def Kelsey Boerbon 6-2, 6-3 (2) Rebekah Beogjord def Lilly Swanson 6-0, 4-6, 8-10 (3) Katie Ewing def Hannah Wutzke 5-7, 3-6 (4) Maddy Penske def Ryanne Long 6-3, 4-6, 12-14

Doubles

(1) Abbigail Athey/Greta Hentges def Ana Schwartz/Rachel VanKielen 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 (2) Madie Rowe/Kaitlyn Matzner def Lakia Manska/Katie Messner 4-6, 2-6 (3) Leah Matzner/Kaia Christenson def Hailey Jackson/Lexi Gomer 0-6, 1-6

Montevideo 7, Morris/C-A/WCA 0

Singles

(1) Kori Douglas, Mon, def. Lea Asmus 6-2 6-3 (2) Susie Wamstad, Mon, def. Lilly Swanson 6-2 7-5 (3) Alissa Eickhoff, Mon, def. Hannah Wutzke 6-1 6-4 (4) Lauren Kluver, Mon, def. Ryanne Long 6-0 7-5

Doubles

(1) Erica Loose/Andrea Loose, Mon, def. Abbigail Athey/Greta Hentges 7-5 6-4 (2) Elizabeth Padula/Hannah Cushing, Mon, def. Lahia Manska/Katie Messner 6-2 6-0 (3) Taylor Knutson/Emily Brace, Mon, def. Hailey Jackson/Lexi Gomer 6-0 6-1