Volleyball: Tigers have no answer for Melrose

Jenna Howden tallied 11 kills and 10 digs in the loss.

Defensively, the Dutchmen had six ace blocks in the game, three by Mia Meyer and three by Mallari Funk. Kelsey Fleischhacker had 29 digs for Melrose.

The Tigers will take on fellow West Central Conference foe Sauk Centre Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Sauk Centre.

Melrose 3, Morris/C-A 0

Melrose (8-1)..............25 25 25

Morris/C-A (5-1)........20 20 20

Melrose

Serving (aces): Kiana Wiechmann 2 ... Set assists: Makiya Luetmer 30 ... Hitting (kills): Mashaye Tschida 10, Mia Meyer 8, Mallari Funk 7 ... Blocking (aces): Meyer 3, Funk 3 ... Digs (5 or more): Kelsey Fleischhacker 29, Cassie Klaphake 11

Morris/C-A

Serving (aces): Jenna Larson 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 27 ... Hitting (kills): Bailey Marty 4, Kenzie Hockel 3, Fehr 3, Larsen 9, Jenna Howden 11, Jen Solvie 1 ... Blocking (aces): Howden 2, Solvie 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Marty 12, Fehr 6, Howden 10, Riley Decker 21