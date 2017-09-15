Cross Country: Tigers fifth at Little Crow
A pair of individual runners had impressive performance for Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at the Little Crow Invitational Thursday, Sept. 14 at New London-Spicer. Noah Stewart was the fourth to cross the line in the boys' race, while Meredith Carrington finished in fifth place out of all girls. Both Tiger teams took fifth place.
Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd's Keiser Freetly cleared
The Tigers next participate in the Milaca Mega Meet next Saturday, Sept. 23 in Milaca.
Little Crow Invitational
Boys
Team scoring
(1) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 41 (2) New London-Spicer 99 (3) Melrose 116 (4) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (5) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 132 (6) Paynesville 150 (7) Litchfield 166 (8) Milbank 195 (9) BOLD/BLHS 220 (10) Ortonville 279 (11) Eden Valley-Watkins 290 (12) Sauk Centre 299
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Keiser Freetly, LQPV/DB 16:28 (2) Mikey Kvaal, LQPV/DB, 17:25 (3) Jonathan Tostenson, Benson/KMS, 17:28 (4) Noah Stewart, Morris/C-A, 17:53 (5) Tristan Thompson, NLS, 18:00
Morris/C-A — Noah Stewart 17:53; Tate Nelson 18:44; Ben Hernandez 18:45; Tyler Reimers 20:30; Thomas Tiernan 20:59; Bradley Rohloff 21:20; Judah Malek 23:26
JV — Colton Wohlers 21:56; Allen Roberts 22:18; Micah Aanerud 23:05; Dakota Roberts 24:07; Tyce Anderson 24:16
JUNIOR HIGH — (10) Gavin Stallman 12:27; Pierce Richards 13:03; Reid Tolifson 13:07; Sam Jordan 13:09; Henry Berberi 13:51; Angel Villogunez 13:57; Hunter Pederson 14:00
Girls
Team scoring
(1) Eden Valley-Watkins (2) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 71 (3) Milbank 104 (4) Sauk Centre 105 (5) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 125 (6) Paynesville 146 (7) Melrose 152 (8) New London-Spicer 165 (9) BOLD/BLHS 232 (10) Ortonville 252 (11) Benson/KMS 256
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Jordyn Sterud, LQPV/DB, 20:29 (2) Isabel Schirm, LQPV, 21:37 (3) Katie O'Brien, Sauk Centre, 22:01 (4) Zya Lueders, EV-W 22:02 (5) Meredith Carrington, Morris/C-A, 22:10
MORRIS/C-A — Meredith Carrington 22:10; Malory Anderson 22:38; Madelyn Siegel 24:14; Crystal Nohl 24:42; Isabel Fynboh 24:45; Caryn Marty 26:23
JV — Katya Lackey 25:58; Alexis Motz 26:43; Meghan Goulet 28:11.5
JUNIOR HIGH — Victoria Vargas 16:05; Bobbi Wohlers 17:24