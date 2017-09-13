Tennis: Morris/C-A/WCA falls to LQPV/D-B

Three LQPV/DB singles players and three doubles teams won in straight sets. Anna Hacker needed three sets to down Abbigail Athey at No. 3 singles.

The Tigers travel to Marshall Saturday, Sept. 16 for a tournament.

LQPV/DB 7, Morris/C-A 0

Singles

(1) Molly Hacker, L, def. Hanna Watzke 6-0 6-1 (2) Ashtyn Oie, L, def. Ryanne Long 6-0 6-1 (3) Anna Hacker, L, def. Abbigail Athey 6-4 5-7 6-3 (4) Katelyn Wittnebel, L, def. Katie Messner 1-6 6-3 6-2

Doubles

(1) Courtney Hanson/Jessica Sigdahl, L, def. Lea Asmus/Lilly Swanson 6-1 6-1 (2) Rachel Halvorson/Addi Oie, L, def. Greta Hentges/Lahia Manska 6-3 6-2 (3) Veda Mahavaj/Gionna Parson, L, def. Lexi Gomer/Hailey Jackson 6-1 6-2