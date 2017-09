Volleyball: Tigers make quick work of A-C-GC

Jenna Howden led the game with 10 kills for the Tigers, while Karly Fehr had 23 assists and six kills. Jen Solvie added five and the Tigers served up 10 aces.

The Tigers host Melrose Thursday, Sept. 14.

Morris/C-A 3, A-C-GC 0

A-C-GC (3-7)..............8 16 13

Morris/C-A (5-0)........25 25 25

A-C-GC

Serving (aces): none ... Set assists: Rachel Wilner 5, Karina Kinzler 8 ... Hitting (kills): Lindsey Minnick 2, Brenna Anderson 2, Madison Denton 2, Rylie Wilner 9 ... Blocking (aces): Rylie Wilner 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Jeana Denton 6, Alex Hovey 11, Rylie Wilner 8

Morris/C-A

Serving (aces): Bailey Marty 3, Kenzie Hockel 3, Karly Fehr 2, Jenna Howden 1, Riley Decker 1 ... Set assists: Fehr 23, Liz Dietz 1 ... Hitting (kills): Marty 4, Hockel 2, Fehr 6, Howden 10, Jen Solvie 5, Islande Sperr 1, Jenna Larsen 2 ... Blocking (aces): Hockel 1, Fehr 1, Howden 1 1, Islande Sperr 1, Larsen 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Marty 5, Fehr 5, Larsen 5, Decker 14