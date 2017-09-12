Cross Country: WCA claims top spots at LP-GE

Morris/C-A's Meredith Carrington place seventh individually. She was the only top 10 finisher for the Tiger varsity.

Morris/C-A travels to Little Crow Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 14 for a meet hosted by New London-Spicer.

LPGE Invite

Boys

Team scoring (top 10 and area)

(1) West Central 92 (2) Holdingford 130 (3) Staples-Motley 131 (4) Benson-KMS 190 (5) Paynesville 192 (6) New London-Spicer 224 (7) Breckenridge/Wahpeton 225 (8) Melrose 252 (9) Albany 263 (10) Litchfield 278 ... (12) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 297

Individual

Morris/CA — (28) Noah Stewart 18:40.5 (44) Tate Nelson 19:06.4 (59) Ben Hernandez (19:27.0 (67) Tyler Reimers 19:36.0 (99) Bradley Rohloff 20:24.1 (132) Judah Malek 22:27.5 (138) Micah Aanerud 23:04.2

JV – (4) Thomas Tiernan 20:26.5, Colton Wohlers 23:35.2, Tyce Anderson 23:52.4

JUNIOR HIGH – Reid Tolifson 13:55, Gavin Stallman 13:57, Henry Berberi 14:59, Pierce Richards 15:17, Kaeden Fischer 16:04, Hunter Pederson 16:09, Sam Jordan 16:34

Girls

Team scoring (top 10 and area)

(1) West Central 60 (2) Albany 100 (3) Staples-Motley 134 (4) Paynesville 160 (5) Crosby-Ironton 166 (6) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 188 (7) Sauk Centre 215 (8) New London-Spicer 221 (9) Holdingford 241 (10) Melrose 252 ... Benson/KMS 423 (19) Litchfield 469

Individual

Morris/CA — (7) Meredith Carrington 22:03.7 (30) Madelyn Siegel 23:26.9 (34) Malory Anderson 23:40.5 (58) Kaylie Raths 24:48.4 (59) Crystal Nohl 24:48.6

JV – (8) Isabel Fynboh 25:29 (9) Caryn Marty 26:33.2, Alexis Motz 27:24.2

JUNIOR HIGH – (4) Katya Lackey 15:24, Meghan Goulet 16:33, Victoria Vargas 18:13, Bobbi Wohlers 19:36