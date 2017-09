Connor Koebernick drops back as fullback Matt McNeill blocks a Montevideo linemen during the section match up Friday, Sept. 8 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger football team was able to put a tally in the win column Friday, Sept. 8. The Tigers beat Montevideo 41-15 in the Morris/C-A home opener at Big Cat Stadium.