Cross Country: Morris/C-A hangs with tough competition

“This was a tough meet with really good competition,” Henrich said.

Of course it doesn’t help that front runners for both boys and girls teams are injured reserve right now in Maddie Carrington and Solomon Johnson.

“Maddie is still on the shelf until she is 100 percent and front runner from last year Solomon Johnson is also on injured reserves until he is 100 percent. He has been fighting injury since the beginning of the season,” Henrich said.

With two varsity runners out for the time being, younger runners will be getting the opportunity to make an impact as Henrich plans to move a handful of runners from the junior high race to the JV race.

“On Monday, I am moving three boys and three girls up to the JV 5K race, so if we need to fill spots we will have some times to look at,” Henrich said. “This will give them an opportunity to see the improvements they have made so far this season.”

Paving the way for the Morris/C-A was Meredith Carrington, who was the lone Tiger in the top 10 in the girls race with a time of 22:28.43.

Noah Stewart finished third for the Morris/C-A boys with a time of 18:05.4.

The Tigers travel to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Monday, Sept. 11 and New London-Spicer on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Holdingford Invite

Girls

TEAM SCORING – (1) Maple Lake 38 (2) Albany 47 (3) Sauk Centre 90 (4) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 110 (5) St. Cloud Cathedral 125 (6) New London-Spicer 149 (7) Melrose 155 (8) Holdingford 178 (9) Royalton 233

TOP FIVE – Kristine Kalthoff, Albany 21:00 (2) Kate O’Brien, SC 21:27.52 (3) Andrea Fromelt, SCC 21:42.13 (4) Sophie Pribyl, ML 21:53.58 (5) Mary Miller, ML 21:55.38

MORRIS/C-A – (9) Meredith Carrington 22:28.43; Malory Anderson 23:12.31; Kaylie Raths 23:57.27; Madelyn Siegel 23:58.07; Crystal Nohl 24:04.63

JUNIOR VARSITY – None

JUNIOR HIGH – (3) Isabel Fynboh 15:49.1 (7) Katya Lackey 16:25.96 (10) Alexis Motz 16:40.73; Caryn Marty 17:00; Meghan Goulet 18:12.46; Victoria Vargas 19:07.5; Bobbi Wohlers 19:55.73

Boys

TEAM SCORING – (1) Holdingford 78 (2) St. Cloud Cathedral 79 (3) Melrose 95 (4) New London-Spicer 107 (5) Albany 140 (6) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 165 (7) Maple Lake 195 (8) Pierz 202 (9) Royalton 208 (10) St. Johns Prep 211 (11) Sauk Centre 235

TOP FIVE – (1) Jake Andres, Pierz 17:20.57 (2) Preston Poepping, Mel 17:52.14 (3) Noah Stewart, MA/C-A 18:05.30 (4) Tristan Thompson, NLS 18:07.55 (5) Michael Miller, ML 18:11.78

MORRIS/C-A – (3) Stewart 18:05.3; Tate Nelson 18:50.23; Tyler Reimers 19:44.66; Bradley Rohloff 21:22.98; Judah Malek 22:39.62; Micah Aanerud 22:57.52

JUNIOR VARSITY – (3) Ben Herndandez 19:08.3; Colton Wohlers 23:47.01; Dakota Roberts 24:38.56

JUNIOR HIGH – (2) Thomas Tiernan 13:36.94; Tyce Anderson 15:05.73; Reid Tolifson 15:20.42; Barron Schneider 15:36.83; Gavin Stallman 15:41.91; Sam Jordan 16:07.91; Pierce Richards 16:10.96