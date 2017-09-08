Volleyball: Tigers drop a set but remain undefeated

Jenna Howden led the match with 20 kills for the Tigers while Karly Fehr tallied 32 set assists. Howden also had six blocks in the win.

Taylor Sagedahl and Makayla Snow had impressive nights for the Warriors as both posted double-doubles. Snow had 17 kills and 12 assists while Sagedahl had 15 and 14.

The Tigers play host to Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City next Tuesday, Sept 12 and Melrose Thursday, Sept. 14.

Morris/C-A 3, BOLD 1

Morris/C-A.....(4-0) 25 25 16 25

BOLD...............(1-2) 16 14 25 22

Morris/C-A

Serving (aces): Bailey Marty 2, Karly Fehr 1, Jenna Howden 3, Jenna Larsen 1 ... Set assists: Fehr 32, Larsen 1 ... Hitting (kills): Marty 7, Kenzie Hockel 1, Fehr 6, Howden 20, Jen Solvie 3, Larsen 2... Blocking (aces): Marty 1, Hockel 1, Fehr 2, Howden 6, Solvie 2, Larsen 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Marty 9, Fehr 7, Larsen 8, Riley Decker 34

BOLD

Serving (aces): Makayla Snow 2, Ashley Trongard 1, Brenna Weis 1... Set assists: Snow 17, Taylor Sagedahl 15... Hitting (kills): Snow 12, Sagedahl 14, Trongard 8 ... Blocking (aces): Trongard 3, Snow 3, Sagedahl 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Weis 25, Morgan Schmitz 19, Devyn O'Halloran 14