    Tennis: Tigers take first win of season over MACCRAY

    By Brooke Kern Today at 2:34 p.m.
    Katie Messner sends the ball over the net during the No. 2 doubles match against MACCRAY Thursday, Sept. 7 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area Tiger girls tennis team took its first win of the season on Thursday, Sept. 7 against MACCRAY. The Tigers won three singles matches and a doubles match to edge MACCRAY 4-3.

    No. 1 singles Lea Asmus defeated Miss Marcus 6-2, 6-3. Ryanne Long defeated Jade Bedel 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, and No. 4 singles Abbigail Athey defeated Allison Schubert 6-1, 6-1. The No. 1 doubles team Hannah Wutzke and Greta Hentges defeated Katie Burdorf and Leah Johnson 6-1, 6-3 as the Tigers claimed their first victory 4-3.

    The Tigers travel to Lac Qui Parle Valley Tuesday, Sept. 12 for their next match.

    Morris/C-A/WCA 4, MACCRAY 3

    Singles

    (1) Lea Asmus def Missy Marcus 6-2, 6-3 (2) Kendra Hammerschmidt def Lilly Swanson 5-7, 2-6 (3) Ryanne Long def Jade Bedel 6-2, 6-3 (4) Abbigail Athey def Allison Schubert 6-1,6-1

    Doubles

    (1) Hannah Wutzke/Greta Hentges def Katie Burdorf/Leah Johnson 6-1, 6-3 (2) Grace Haugen/Teegan Nokleby def. Lakia Manska/Katie Messner 4-6, 4-6 (3) Haley Rhode/Katelyn Handt def Lexi Gomer/Hailey Jackson 2-6, 3-6

