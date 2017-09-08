Tennis: Tigers take first win of season over MACCRAY

No. 1 singles Lea Asmus defeated Miss Marcus 6-2, 6-3. Ryanne Long defeated Jade Bedel 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, and No. 4 singles Abbigail Athey defeated Allison Schubert 6-1, 6-1. The No. 1 doubles team Hannah Wutzke and Greta Hentges defeated Katie Burdorf and Leah Johnson 6-1, 6-3 as the Tigers claimed their first victory 4-3.

The Tigers travel to Lac Qui Parle Valley Tuesday, Sept. 12 for their next match.

Morris/C-A/WCA 4, MACCRAY 3

Singles

(1) Lea Asmus def Missy Marcus 6-2, 6-3 (2) Kendra Hammerschmidt def Lilly Swanson 5-7, 2-6 (3) Ryanne Long def Jade Bedel 6-2, 6-3 (4) Abbigail Athey def Allison Schubert 6-1,6-1

Doubles

(1) Hannah Wutzke/Greta Hentges def Katie Burdorf/Leah Johnson 6-1, 6-3 (2) Grace Haugen/Teegan Nokleby def. Lakia Manska/Katie Messner 4-6, 4-6 (3) Haley Rhode/Katelyn Handt def Lexi Gomer/Hailey Jackson 2-6, 3-6