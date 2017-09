Tennis: Tigers fall to BKMS

RELATED: Tiger tennis, photos, Morris/C-A athletics

Benson, now 2-1 in the West Central Conference and 4-3 overall, plays Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. The Tigers, 0-9, play host to MACCRAY Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Morris.

Benson 7, Morris/C-A/WCA 0

Singles

(1) Sophia Curriel, B, def. Lilly Swanson 7-6 6-2 (2) Gracie Lenz, B, def. Hannah Wutzke 7-5 6-1 (3) Grace Arnold, B, def. Abbigail Athey 6-0 6-1 (4) Anna Samuelson, B, def. Megan Lindahl 6-1 6-2

Doubles

(1) Olivia Hoffman/Susan Knutson, B, def. Lea Asmus/Ryanne Long 6-4 7-5 (2) Emma Heinzig/Brenna Knutson, B, def. Lakia Manska/Greta Henteges 6-4 6-1 (3) Amy Zniewski/Stacy Johnson, B, def. Katie Messner/Hailey Jackson 6-1 6-0