    Volleyball: Three games, three sweeps for Morris/C-A

    By Brooke Kern Today at 10:32 a.m.
    Bailey Marty gets the volley going with this service return against Benson Tuesday, Sept. 5 in Morris. Marty had six kills, two aces, and 10 digs in the 3-0 sweep of the Braves. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 2
    Jenna Larsen goes up for a hit against Benson Tuesday, Sept. 5 in Morris. Larsen had two kills and a block in the win over the Braves. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 2

    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger volleyball team is three games into the 2017 season with a 3-0 record, all sweeps. Most recently, the Tigers brought a balanced attack to a 3-0 win against Benson Tuesday, Sept. 5 in Morris.

    Jenna Howden led the Tigers with seven kills, just ahead of Bailey Marty's six. Marty also joined Kenzie Hockel and Riley Decker with double digit digs and Hockel served up four aces.

    Benson's Leah Molden led the game with 26 digs.

    The Tigers to travel to Olivia to take on BOLD Thursday, Sept. 7.

    Morris/C-A 3, Benson 0

    Benson (1-2)................7 8 14

    Morris/C-A (3-0).........25 25 25

    Benson

    Serving (aces): Courtney McNeill 1, Abbie Mitteness 1 ... Set assists: McNeill 6, Mariah Ahrndt 7 ... Hitting (kills): McNeill 2, Mitteness 1, Lizzie Staton 3, Ahrndt 1, Anna Gosson 4, Abby Lundebrek 2, Marana Weiber 1 ... Blocking (aces): Staton 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Mitteness 17, Gosson 17, Leah Molden 26, Weiber 5

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

    Serving (aces): Bailey Marty 2, Kenzie Hockel 4, Riley Decker 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 23, Decker 1 ... Hitting (kills): Marty 6, Hockel 3, Jenna Howden 7, Jen Solvie 3, Jenna Larsen 2 ... Blocking (aces): Fehr 1, Howden 3, Larsen 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Marty 10, Hockel 12, Fehr 9, Decker 13

    Brooke Kern

