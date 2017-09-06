Volleyball: Three games, three sweeps for Morris/C-A

RELATED: Tiger volleyball

Jenna Howden led the Tigers with seven kills, just ahead of Bailey Marty's six. Marty also joined Kenzie Hockel and Riley Decker with double digit digs and Hockel served up four aces.

Benson's Leah Molden led the game with 26 digs.

The Tigers to travel to Olivia to take on BOLD Thursday, Sept. 7.

Morris/C-A 3, Benson 0

Benson (1-2)................7 8 14

Morris/C-A (3-0).........25 25 25

Benson

Serving (aces): Courtney McNeill 1, Abbie Mitteness 1 ... Set assists: McNeill 6, Mariah Ahrndt 7 ... Hitting (kills): McNeill 2, Mitteness 1, Lizzie Staton 3, Ahrndt 1, Anna Gosson 4, Abby Lundebrek 2, Marana Weiber 1 ... Blocking (aces): Staton 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Mitteness 17, Gosson 17, Leah Molden 26, Weiber 5

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Bailey Marty 2, Kenzie Hockel 4, Riley Decker 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 23, Decker 1 ... Hitting (kills): Marty 6, Hockel 3, Jenna Howden 7, Jen Solvie 3, Jenna Larsen 2 ... Blocking (aces): Fehr 1, Howden 3, Larsen 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Marty 10, Hockel 12, Fehr 9, Decker 13