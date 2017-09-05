Football: Tigers fall to Holdingford in 2017 opener

Playing hard the entire game when you’re down by that much is definitely a plus, head coach Kevin Pope said.

“It would have been very easy to pack up and coast the rest of the game, but we played with great effort and even cleaned up a lot of the mistakes we made early on,” Pope said. “We ran the ball well, we were able to create some turnovers on defense. There are definitely things to work to on, but it was not all bad.”

One of those "things to work on" include tackling, Pope said.

“We missed way too many tackles, which allowed them to have big plays and extend drives,” Pope said. “There are other things, like our pass protection and finishing blocks, but we need to clean up some things on the defensive side of the ball and that is going to start with tackling.”

The Tigers accumulated all of their 273 yards of offense on the ground, going 0-for-5 through the air with two interceptions. Camden Arndt and Connor Koebernick were taking snaps at quarterback and were behind most of the ground attack for Morris/C-A. Arndt finished with 102 yards on the ground while Koebernick hit 90.

Arndt scored the lone TD for the Tigers on a 12-yard run with under a minute to go in the first half.

Morris/C-A will look to be more consistent going into the home opener against Montevideo Friday, Sept. 8 in Morris. Consistency will be a key in the game, Pope said.

“We made some small errors from time to time that put us in bad down and distances that need to be cleaned up,” Pope said. “A lot is due to some inexperience, so hopefully we can now say that everyone has played varsity football and knows what they need to do.”

The Tigers kick off against Montevideo at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Big Cat Stadium in Morris.

Holdingford 34, Morris/C-A 6

Morris/C-A (0-1)............0 6 0 0 - 6

Holdingford (1-0).......21 13 0 0 - 34

H – Griffin Olson 54-yard run (Jayden Prochaska kick)

H – Olson 42-yard run (Prochaska kick)

H – Evan DeMorett 19-yard pass to Olson (Prochaska kick)

H – Olson 1-yard run (kick failed)

H – Olson 2-yard run (Prochaska kick)

M – Camden Arndt 12-yard run (Eli Grove kick failed)

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

First downs: 17… Rushing: 55-273… Passing (com-att-yds-ints): 0-5-0-2… Fumbles lost: 1… Penalties: 0-0

Rushing: Camden Arndt 22-102, Connor Koebernick 11-90, Matt McNeill 12-53, Nathan Beyer 8-18, Parker Dierks 1-7, Kyle Staebler 1-3… Passing (com-att-yds-TD): Arndt 0-1-0-0, Koebernick 0-4-0-0… Receiving: none… Punting: Arndt 2-55… Interceptions: Zach Hughes 1, Mace Yellow 1

Holdingford

First downs: 18… Rushing: 36-241… Passing (com-att-yds-ints): 8-12-103-2… Fumbles lost: 1… Penalties: 4-40

Rushing: Griffin Olson 17-157, Grant Helmin 6-25, Tyson Patrick 1-18, Jordan Brown 2-17, Lacob Langerud 3-12, Avery Nienaber 1-8, Carter Douvier 2-6, Evan DeMorett 1-1, Alex lange 3-(-3)... Passing (com-att-yds-TD): Demorett 8-12-103-1… Receiving: Adam Ripplinger 4-55, Olson 1-19, Brown 1-17, Patrick 2-12… Punting: None… Interceptions: Patrick 1, DeMorett 1