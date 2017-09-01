Tennis: Melrose edges Tigers
The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girls tennis team played host to Melrose on Thursday, Aug. 31 and fell 4-3.
Lea Asmus, Ryanne Long, and Abbigail Athey all won their singles matches for the Tigers.
The Tigers travel to Benson on Tuesday, Sept. 5 then host MACCRAY on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Melrose 4, Morris/C-A/WCA 3
Singles
(1) Lea Asmus def Mckayla Schleper 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 (2) Allie Toenis def Lilly Swanson 3-6, 3-6 (3) Ryanne Long def Paige Danzl 6-2, 6-3 (4) Abbigail Athey def Jessie Danzl 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
(1) Haiden Rausch/ Hanna Wiechmann def Hannah Wutzke/Greta Hentges 2-6, 7-5, 1-6 (2) Camryn Brinkman/Chelsey Wieling def Lakia Manska/Megan Lindal 2-6, 1-6 (3) Natalie Wilwerding/KirstenDragseth def Katie Messner/Lexi Gomer 2-6, 1-6