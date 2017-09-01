Tennis: Melrose edges Tigers

Ryanne Long maneuvers to keep the volley going during her No. 3 singles match against Melrose's Paige Danzel on Thursday, Aug. 31 in Morris. Long defeated Danzel in straight sets. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 1 / 4

Lea Asmus serves during the No. 1 singles match against Melrose's Mckayla Schleper on Thursday, Aug. 31 in Morris. Asmus defeated Schleper 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 2 / 4

Megan Lindahl steps into this volley during the match against Melrose Thursday, Aug. 31 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 3 / 4