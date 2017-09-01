Search
    Tennis: Melrose edges Tigers

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:21 p.m.
    Ryanne Long maneuvers to keep the volley going during her No. 3 singles match against Melrose's Paige Danzel on Thursday, Aug. 31 in Morris. Long defeated Danzel in straight sets. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 4
    Lea Asmus serves during the No. 1 singles match against Melrose's Mckayla Schleper on Thursday, Aug. 31 in Morris. Asmus defeated Schleper 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 4
    Megan Lindahl steps into this volley during the match against Melrose Thursday, Aug. 31 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 4
    Lakia Manska follows through on a forehand during the No. 2 doubles match against Melrose Thursday, Aug. 31 in Morris. Manska and doubles partner Megan Lindahl fell 6-2, 6-1 to Camryn Brinkman and Chelsey Wieling of Melrose. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 4

    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girls tennis team played host to Melrose on Thursday, Aug. 31 and fell 4-3.

    RELATED: prep girls tennis, Morris/C-A athletics, sports schedules

    Lea Asmus, Ryanne Long, and Abbigail Athey all won their singles matches for the Tigers.

    The Tigers travel to Benson on Tuesday, Sept. 5 then host MACCRAY on Thursday, Sept. 7.

    Melrose 4, Morris/C-A/WCA 3

    Singles

    (1) Lea Asmus def Mckayla Schleper 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 (2) Allie Toenis def Lilly Swanson 3-6, 3-6 (3) Ryanne Long def Paige Danzl 6-2, 6-3 (4) Abbigail Athey def Jessie Danzl 6-4, 6-3

    Doubles

    (1) Haiden Rausch/ Hanna Wiechmann def Hannah Wutzke/Greta Hentges 2-6, 7-5, 1-6 (2) Camryn  Brinkman/Chelsey Wieling  def Lakia Manska/Megan Lindal 2-6, 1-6 (3) Natalie Wilwerding/KirstenDragseth def Katie Messner/Lexi Gomer 2-6, 1-6

    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

