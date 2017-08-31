Tennis: Lakers sweep Tigers

The Lakers won each match in straight sets, including Maddi Kluver at No. 4 singles and the No. 1 doubles pair of Anna Vold and Greta Reichmann, who each won their respective matches 6-0, 6-0.

Lakia Manska and Katie Messner were able to take five games off No. 3 doubles duo Madelynn Reichmann and Haylee Wildman, but that is as close as any Tiger got to winning a set.

The Tigers host Melrose Thursday, Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m.

Minnewaska 7, Morris 0

Singles

(1) Danielle Thorfinnson, Mw, def. Lea Asmus 6-1 6-1 (2) Karra Hanson, Mw, def. Ryanne Long 6-1 6-1 (3) Alissa Thorfinnson, Mw, def. Abigail Abbey 6-2 6-1 (4) Maddi Kluver, Mw, def. Lexi Gomer 6-0 6-0

Doubles

(1) Anna Vold/Greta Reichmann, Mw, def. Hannah Wutzke/Lilly Swanson 6-0 6-0 (2) Hannah Orlowski/Cammy Mithun, Mw, def. Megan Lindahl/Greta Hentges 6-0 6-1 (3) Madelynn Reichmann/Haylee Wildman, Mw, def. Lakia Manska/Katie Messner 6-0 7-5